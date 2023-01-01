UJ and Schneider Electric launch 4IR Experience Room
April 2023
Editor's Choice
News
Schneider Electric and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment (FEBE) have officially unveiled the 4IR Experience Room, a first for UJ, situated at the university’s Auckland Park Campus.
Schneider Electric and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment (FEBE) have officially unveiled the 4IR Experience Room, a first for UJ, situated at the university’s Auckland Park Campus.
The 4IR Experience Room, supported by the Schneider Electric Foundation and Schneider Electric, is the latest in a number of successful projects by Schneider Electric and UJ since the establishment of their partnership in 2016. Focused on engineering faculty students, the room is a practical demonstration of the inner workings 4IR, its interconnectivity and relevance in sectors such as energy.
The Schneider Electric Foundation’s initiatives are in line with the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One of the SSI targets focuses on training and empowering one million young people by 2025, and providing skills and entrepreneurial opportunities that benefit both the youngsters and their local communities.
The experience room offers real-time demonstrations of 4IR technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), VR (Virtual Reality), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D printers. Schneider Electric’s vendor neutral ecosystem, EcoStruxure is also on full display. The architecture encompasses connected products, edge control layers, and apps, analytics and services in a myriad sectors.
Speaking at the unveiling of the 4IR Experience Room, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, UJ Vice Chancellor and Principal said: “The future is not something we enter. The future is something we create. We must create partnerships like the one we have with Schneider Electric. 4IR entails increased interconnectivity and we must not leave others behind. We are seeing it in our factories, homes and classrooms. It is myopic to perceive 4IR as a shift in technological innovation, it is an intelligence revolution.”
Zanélle Dalglish, global leader of Training & Education Affairs at Schneider Electric, echoed Professor Letlhokwa’s sentiment, reemphasising the success of the partnership between UJ and Schneider. “If you look at the work that we do in South Africa, one of or main goals is to work with academia to bridge the gap between industry and academia. Once students exit prestigious universities such as UJ and enter the workplace, they are ready to take up the challenge and are practically trained in the technologies they find in industry,” she adds.
UJ forms part of the French Southern African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network, which also includes other South African tertiary education providers such as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Sedibeng TVET College, College of Cape Town (CCT), Eastcape Midlands College (EMC) and Ukufunda Youth Development. The network is actively expanding and also reaches beyond South Africa’s borders to include partnerships with Don Bosco in Mozambique and Malawi.
Additional Schneider Electric products featured in the 4IR Experience Room include:
• The Modicon M580 ePAC: a controller that enables hybrid manufacturers to achieve better, measurable and earlier ROI.
• Altivar 630: designed for variable torque control, it includes features such as pump control and monitoring, and advanced drives for fluid and gas handling applications, which offer embedded energy monitoring, information management and process optimisation.
• PowerTags: compact, class 1 wireless communication energy sensors that monitor and measure energy and power in real time.
Edge boxes and industrial PCs Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
The ability to manage data in an effective and flexible manner is paramount, and runs in tandem with improved visualisation, smart manufacturing, digitisation, IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and edge computing.
Read more...Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.
Read more...Buildings, meet your digital twin Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.
Read more...A unified approach to water and wastewater challenges Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s water and wastewater woes are well documented and mimic what can be described as a worldwide crisis. The country’s water infrastructure challenges are further exacerbated by loadshedding. To mitigate water quality issues, South Africa has adopted the Blue and Green Drop Programme which has been effective in raising awareness of water management issues in the country.
Read more...Schneider Electric at African Mining Indaba Schneider Electric South Africa
News
The clean energy transition of the MMM industries will require the quadrupling of mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040. Speaking at the recent African Mining Indaba, president of MMM at Schneider Electric, Rob Moffitt emphasised that the supply of critical minerals and metals could fall short as soon as 2025.
Read more...Smart cities and the sum of their parts Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Business premises are one of the first places companies take stock of when assessing their electricity usage and the optimisation thereof, and buildings must become smarter.
Read more...Keeping the lights on Schneider Electric South Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing. Schneider Electric’s field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security and environmental monitoring, cooling, and software.
Read more...How digital thinking is unlocking 4IR revolution Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Moving at speed towards 4IR, spurred on by climate change and the net zero imperative, has brought immense challenges. However, with these challenges we are also seeing industry players becoming more innovative, embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies, using digital twins, and ultimately integrating data to operate more efficiently.
Read more...The rise of AI in manufacturing
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Every indicator suggests that ChatGPT is a major technological milestone and the beginning of something significant in artificial intelligence. But as a control and automation engineer, you might also wonder whether there are any immediate applications in manufacturing.
Read more...Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.