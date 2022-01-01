Vibration diagnostics directly in the field

The VSE9xx diagnostic system allows efficient and decentralised vibration diagnostics, and can be mounted directly in the field, thanks to its robust IP 67 housing. With easy integration into existing systems, it can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two additional inputs can be used to collect further information relevant to condition monitoring, such as speed and temperature.
The IP 67 VSE is perfect for simple retrofitting of a vibration monitoring system to existing installations. Time, space and costs for installation are significantly reduced. Features include:
• Robust IP 67 housing for decentralised use.
• Fast, error-free installation and retrofitting thanks to standard M12 connections.
• Six signal inputs collect all relevant data for condition monitoring.
• Integrated separation between automation and IT network.
• Compatible with all common acceleration sensors.
The complete IP 67 portfolio from ifm, which also includes switches, IO-Link masters, power supplies and edgeDevices, offers you maximum flexibility when retrofitting your system.
