Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Computer Hardware



Print this page printer friendly version

Optimising brewing processes

March 2023 Industrial Computer Hardware

Craft beers have taken the world by storm, and Germany is famous for its unique traditional craft breweries. This revolution has brought greater choice for consumers, and greater challenges for manufacturers. Brewing has become a science, with the process taking anywhere from a few days to several weeks, with temperature impacting the flavour, and there is an increasing need for brewery businesses to be agile. This is set to increase in the coming years, with beer manufacturers maximising the benefits of IIoT technology and data analytics to improve quality assurance.

In a recent trial, SONEM Solutions took the opportunity to use its newly developed ultrasonic liquid sensor to identify and leverage the potential for its customers to optimise their brewing processes. Several ultrasonic sensors were installed on the plant in a medium sized brewery in Germany.

To ensure a high-quality beer, breweries give their beers additional development time during the process. This requires higher energy consumption and increased cycle times. For this beer manufacturers need reliable data. All too often, entire batches must be thrown away because of compromised data. Brewers then need support to get their systems back up and running to maximum efficiency.

SONEM Solutions set out to offer a solution to its customers that permits easier data management, regular model updates and state-of-the art sensor state monitoring. A joint case study was launched with IoT specialists, AIT and Moxa Europe, a leading manufacturer of industrial communication devices. Both companies are members of the Microsoft Partner Network. SONEM Solutions, Moxa, and AIT launched their joint case study in late 2019. “Due to the high sensitivity, multiple processes can be monitored and optimised within the brewery,” says Maximilian Sträb, marketing and sales manager at SONEM. “AIT is collaborating with Moxa to help SONEM Solutions drive digital transformation and to help breweries of any size optimise the brewing process.” AIT specialists developed a set of building blocks based on Microsoft’s Azure IoT Edge. The collected data was transmitted to an IoT gateway where it could be aggregated, analysed and further processed, before being transmitted to the cloud.

“Our technology opens up new possibilities to optimise and monitor production processes,” explains SONEM’s CEO and founder, Sebastian Minning. Due to the sensitive ultrasonic technology, a wide variety of fluids can be monitored in the production line in real time. Based on the molecular acoustics, different fluids can be clearly classified and monitored during the entire production process. The captured data set allows a detailed and diverse analysis.

“Our Smart Edge solution is based on Microsoft Azure IoT Edge and Moxa’s superior, reliable and highly robust IIoT connectivity solution, to ensure a high beer quality is achieved. We are helping craft breweries in Germany achieve operational nimbleness, assure quality, and increase their margins,” he concludes.

Why Moxa?

Moxa provides the hardware that connects the data with the cloud, with devices that are ideally suited to industrial environments, and are less expensive, smaller and more temperature resistant than old industrial PCs. Moxa’s Edge Module permits management and maintenance of the gateway itself. The collected data can be pre-processed on the edge side and then analysed and visualised in detail in the cloud.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: info@rjconnect.co.za
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Improving energy efficiency
Industrial Computer Hardware
Monitoring and control equipment supplier Euca Technologies is playing a vital role in promoting energy monitoring for businesses in South Africa.

Read more...
Futureproofing industrial networks
RJ Connect Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Moxa has announced launched its next-generation networking portfolio. This new line-up is designed to futureproof industrial networks to accelerate digital transformation and help organisations improve operational efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
Enhance industrial network security
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Amid continuing disruption to the global supply chain, industrial organisations are seeking ways to stabilise their operations in order to preserve their competitive advantage.To capture, transmit and ultimately transform data into meaningful insights, organisations are implementing innovative networking technologies to speed up their digitalisation journey.

Read more...
OT cybersecurity: New threats, new needs
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
As threats are on the rise, IT cybersecurity professionals are hard-pressed to find an ideal solution for the unique demands of the OT sector.

Read more...
Android smartphone for use in Ex areas
Pepperl+Fuchs Industrial Computer Hardware
Whether used as a smartphone, PDA, scanner or camera, the Smart-Ex 02 facilitates mobile workers’ day-to-day activities anytime and anywhere.

Read more...
Building H gets twin treatment
Beckhoff Automation Industrial Computer Hardware
The creation of a digital twin for Building H in Wuhan, China, opens the way for self-diagnostics, self-analysis and even autonomous decision-making.

Read more...
RJ Connect marks silver jubilee in style
RJ Connect News
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition proved to be the perfect time and place to celebrate RJ Connect’s 25th anniversary, the so-called silver jubilee.

Read more...
Three tips to prepare for future industrial network communication
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
When the number of connected devices increases from a few dozen to several hundred or more, it becomes increasingly hard to manually manage such complex networks with minimum downtime.

Read more...
SOSA-aligned, I/O-intensive plug-in card
Industrial Computer Hardware
This new 3U VPX card enables more deterministic networking, with features like precision time protocol (PTP), and adds capabilities to improve AI inferencing and image processing performance.

Read more...
Rugged 100GbE data recorder
Industrial Computer Hardware
The XSR’s rugged design can withstand even the harshest environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality and reliability.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved