Display for controlling mobile machines

The new ecomatDisplay dialogue modules from ifm have been developed for use in cabins and outside vehicles. Thanks to a high protection rating and optical bonding, they are optimally protected against moisture. They withstand strong impacts, permanent vibrations, and extreme ambient temperatures.





The high-resolution RGB LED panels offer optimum readability, even in a bright environment. The displays have freely programmable buttons or, optionally, a capacitive touch screen. The powerful integrated PLC can perform visualisation and operation tasks. It is freely programmable via CODESYS. Interfaces at the back of the device such as CAN, analog video, USB 2.0 and Ethernet offer maximum connectivity.

The displays have a sealed diecast aluminium housing with protection rating IP65 and IP67. For connection, sealed M12 connections and a 40-pole AMP connector are used. The displays can be used as a surface mount device using the tried and tested RAM mount system or can be mounted in a wall. The integrated 64-bit controller allows a powerful presentation of the high-resolution graphics, processing of the application program and the device functions. Furthermore, there are many opportunities with regard to communication and networking with other systems and networks. With the integrated real-time clock it is possible to give log data a time stamp for better traceability.

All displays have extensive audio functions to provide acoustic and voice messages. The CODESYS software enables a clear and easy creation of the application software. The graphic elements are created via the integrated visualisation editor and can, for example, be selected via the buttons or the optional touch function.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





