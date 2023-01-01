The ultimate outdoor sensing solution

Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a new long-range model. This sensor can accurately recognise and measure targets up to 25 m away, which is a 10 m increase over previous models. This extended range is useful for applications such as determining the volume of items in long truck trailers, the amount of liquid in large tanks, or the quantity of non-grain dry goods in tall silos. T30R sensors continue to provide the established features and benefits, especially in outdoor environments subject to precipitation, fog, moisture, or changes in light and temperature.
Different radar frequencies affect not only the range of the sensor but also what materials it can detect. 24 GHz radar has a long range and ignores ambient weather like heavy rain. However, its detection is limited to stronger radar targets. 122 GHz radar provides greatly increased accuracy and can see a much wider range of materials compared to 24 GHz performance.
The T30R operates at 122 GHz, with two independent, adjustable sensing zones, which enables higher precision measurements with a narrow or wide beam pattern up to 15 m away. By making use of a higher operating frequency, it detects a wider range of targets than traditional 24 GHz radar, including high-dielectric materials such as metal, and lower dielectric materials such as wood, rock or organic material.
The T30R-1515, in both Standard and Near Range versions, offers the most precise measurement and ignores objects outside of a region of interest, making it ideal for vehicle detection, tank level monitoring, and positioning feedback.
The Banner Radar Configuration Software and Pro-Kit with Converter Cable allow for easy setup and configuration of range, sensitivity and output. This easy setup procedure allows device operation in three easy steps: simply set the switch point distance, signal strength threshold and response time using the intuitive configuration software. Now the radar sensor is ready to begin detecting targets.
Along with its compact and rugged IP67 design, the status can easily be monitored via the software or bright on-board LED indicators.
