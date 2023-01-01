Improving energy efficiency

March 2023 Industrial Computer Hardware

Monitoring and control equipment supplier Euca Technologies is playing a vital role in promoting energy monitoring for businesses in South Africa.

The country has been facing energy consumption issues such as load shedding and power outages, which have affected the smooth operation of business buildings. The use of data loggers can help in identifying opportunities for energy saving, especially for those who are using solar or generated electricity.

Peter van Zyl, the sales director of Euca Technologies, emphasises the importance of monitoring businesses’ energy consumption. By doing so, businesses can evaluate their performance and implement new measures to improve energy efficiency. Euca Technologies offers the Onset UX120-00M, a four-channel analog data logger that is saving time and frustration for many buyers in South Africa.

This device can monitor measurements such as temperature, AC current and voltage, DC current and voltage, gauge and differential pressure, kilowatts, compressed air flow, and much more. It is highly user-friendly and has an LCD display for building performance monitoring applications. With flexible support for up to four external sensors, this device has high accuracy and can be used for numerous measurements.

Energy consumption data loggers can help businesses verify and improve energy efficiency by testing, measuring and analysing data in particular areas where power consumption is a struggle. They can also validate overall building system performance and ensure that heating, air conditioning or building control systems are working correctly.

This product has sensors and accessories that are sold separately, allowing users to build onto the high-performance device for endless energy efficiency possibilities. The device requires HOBOware, a software that is used to read and record monitored data.

By promoting energy monitoring for businesses, Euca Technologies is contributing to energy efficiency and sustainability in South Africa. The hope is that the country can eventually live happy lives with well-monitored electricity usage once again. With the use of devices such as the UX120-00M, South Africa can dive deeper into energy efficiency and sustainability.

For further information, contact Euca Technologies, +27 12 362 3271, sales@euca.co.za, www.euca.co.za





