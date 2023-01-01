Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric at African Mining Indaba

March 2023 News


Rob Moffitt.

The clean energy transition of the Mining, Minerals and Metals (MMM) industries will require the quadrupling of mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040, according to a report by the IEA. Speaking at the recent African Mining Indaba, president of MMM at Schneider Electric, Rob Moffitt emphasised that the supply of critical minerals and metals could fall short as soon as 2025. “In order to gear up for MMM’s clean energy transition, we will require a lot more exploration, innovation and collaboration to meet our sustainability goals. That said, minerals and metals such as copper and lithium are vital components in this journey, and without commitment and investment we will not have enough supply to meet demand,” he said.

Moffitt’s statement echoed the sentiment at the Mining Indaba, where concerns were raised regarding the shortage of critical minerals and metals that are required across a spectrum of clean energy resources such as solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage.

According to the IEA, electrical vehicles and battery storage will account for about half of the mineral demand growth from clean energy technologies over the next two decades, spurred on by surging demand for battery materials. By weight, mineral demand in 2040 is dominated by graphite, copper and nickel. Lithium sees the fastest growth rate, with demand growing by over 40 times in the sustainable development scenario. The shift towards lower cobalt chemistries for batteries helps to limit growth in cobalt, displaced by growth in nickel.

“Africa has an important role to play in meeting demand for critical minerals and metals. For example, the continent has vast lithium resources, which is why leaders must come together to establish a lithium hub that will meet escalating demand,” added Moffitt.

According to the British Geological Survey Report, Zimbabwe, the DRC, Ghana, Namibia and Mali have a combined 4,38 million tons in lithium resources.

Schneider Electric has already mobilised to support the MMM industry in its efforts to meet the demand for critical minerals and metals in the transition to a cleaner energy posture. The company’s EcoStruxure for Mining, Minerals and Metals architecture builds a sustainable, efficient and responsible MMM business through digitally integrated power and process.

Together with AVEVA, which is wholly owned by Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure for Mining, Minerals and Metals creates integrated digital environments and redefines the energy journey to optimise production and value chain performance throughout the entire project lifecycle.

This also falls in line with the IDC’s 2022 Energy Transition Survey, which notes that 42% of metals and mining companies report that a “lack of good data on energy usage related to CO2 is a significant barrier to meeting their CO2 reduction goals”.

Apart from supply, mines also have to meet their individual decarbonisation targets. Moffit explained that the MMM industries can benefit significantly from the deployment of microgrids for example, which allow for self-contained, on-site energy generation from greener sources that can improve sustainability, reliability and resilience. Using on-site energy more efficiently improves the productivity, reliability and safety of mining processes. Critical is the integration of energy management, automation and software − the sustainability triad − to boost efficiency of industrial infrastructure in an open digital model assisting organisations to achieve their goals timeously.

“Ultimately, through our focus on power and process, we work with our customers to drive improvements in efficiency, sustainability, resilience and agility of their operations,” he concluded.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Hitachi Energy helps accelerate the energy transition
News
Hitachi Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sun Africa and its sister company, UGT Renewables, to collaborate on utility-scale solar photovoltaic power generation projects that will accelerate the energy transition and provide access to energy in emerging and developing markets worldwide.

Read more...
ABB’s VA flowmeters to be manufactured in the UK
News
A range of variable area flowmeters will now be manufactured in Workington, Cumbria, after McMenon Engineering Services was chosen by global technology company ABB to make the VA flowmeter product portfolio that had been produced by ABB in Germany.

Read more...
Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.

Read more...
Africa Automation at the Gallagher Convention Centre
News
12th Africa Automation Technology Fair, co-located with the inaugural Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair and Summit (FMA) for 2023.

Read more...
Buildings, meet your digital twin
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.

Read more...
World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.

Read more...
Understanding the impact of the amendment EPC regulations
News
On 25 November last year, the Department of Mineral Resources (DMRE) gazetted the amendment regulations for the mandatory and compulsory display and submission of energy performance certificates (EPCs) for buildings. These changes are of significant interest to property owners, building managers, and other stakeholders.

Read more...
A unified approach to water and wastewater challenges
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s water and wastewater woes are well documented and mimic what can be described as a worldwide crisis. The country’s water infrastructure challenges are further exacerbated by loadshedding. To mitigate water quality issues, South Africa has adopted the Blue and Green Drop Programme which has been effective in raising awareness of water management issues in the country.

Read more...
Smart cities and the sum of their parts
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Business premises are one of the first places companies take stock of when assessing their electricity usage and the optimisation thereof, and buildings must become smarter.

Read more...
Keeping the lights on
Schneider Electric South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing. Schneider Electric’s field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security and environmental monitoring, cooling, and software.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved