Video AI carrier board for Jetson modules

March 2023 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

The JetStream is a multi-channel video AI carrier board for Jetson modules. It provides dual HDMI and eight composite video inputs, allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed. This SWaP-optimised solution is ideal for demanding applications in the military, communications, transportation, mining, and energy industries.

The JetStream features dual HDMI/DVI inputs at up to 1080p60 and an eight-channel NTSC/PAL/RS-170 low-latency video capture engine. All inputs can be simultaneously captured for processing by the Jetson Xavier NX module, allowing vision-enabled AI applications to use a wide range of standard video sources.

An optional MIPI expansion module provides an expansion to other video interface types on request. The JetStream has an HDMI output for local display and Gigabit Ethernet for connectivity. An M.2 (Key M) slot is provided to allow connection of high-performance NVMe storage. Additional expansion is possible via the PCIe/104 OneBank bus connector.

The JetStream is a standard PCIe/104 form factor card and is powered from 9 to 15 V DC input. The JetStream is supported by a comprehensive board support package and a series of application notes designed to help rapid development of vision-enabled AI applications.

For more information contact Bossie Coetzer, Rugged Interconnect Technologies, +27 21 975 8894,

