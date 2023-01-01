Video AI carrier board for Jetson modules
March 2023
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
The JetStream is a multi-channel video AI carrier board for Jetson modules. It provides dual HDMI and eight composite video inputs, allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed. This SWaP-optimised solution is ideal for demanding applications in the military, communications, transportation, mining, and energy industries.
The JetStream features dual HDMI/DVI inputs at up to 1080p60 and an eight-channel NTSC/PAL/RS-170 low-latency video capture engine. All inputs can be simultaneously captured for processing by the Jetson Xavier NX module, allowing vision-enabled AI applications to use a wide range of standard video sources.
An optional MIPI expansion module provides an expansion to other video interface types on request. The JetStream has an HDMI output for local display and Gigabit Ethernet for connectivity. An M.2 (Key M) slot is provided to allow connection of high-performance NVMe storage. Additional expansion is possible via the PCIe/104 OneBank bus connector.
The JetStream is a standard PCIe/104 form factor card and is powered from 9 to 15 V DC input. The JetStream is supported by a comprehensive board support package and a series of application notes designed to help rapid development of vision-enabled AI applications.
For more information contact Bossie Coetzer, Rugged Interconnect Technologies, +27 21 975 8894,
sales@ri-tech.co.za, www.ri-tech.co.za
Further reading:
Communication system installed at AMAK Mining
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
The solution delivered to AMAK Mining includes a 1Gbps Wi-Fi network, real-time positioning system for people and equipment with evacuation system and rugged mine phones for workers.
Read more...
Isolated transmitter with wide range of programmable inputs
Instrotech
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Configuration and field calibration are done via any Windows-based computer or tablet, running the user-friendly SmartView software which is available for download.
Read more...
New-generation oven tracker system
R&C Instrumentation
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Key features of EasyTrack3 include auto logger detection, more memory, on-board calibration data, a remote service diagnostics tool, slope markers, improved battery performance and automatic software language change.
Read more...
Value added by Heartbeat
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
This Endress+Hauser technology provides enhanced measuring reliability and safety, higher efficiency in operation, productivity gains and compliance, and fewer unplanned shutdowns.
Read more...
Barcode reader suited for wide fields of view
Omron Electronics
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Omron’s new MicroHAWK V440-F is ideal for reading multiple codes in a wide area, as well as for applications over longer distances and with minuscule barcodes.
Read more...
Drinking water monitoring station
Royce Water Systems
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
The system is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters such as turbidity, total organic carbons and dissolved organic carbons.
Read more...
When your site has no power
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Remote monitoring of sites with no power infrastructure is challenging. Combining the power of remote terminal units and cloud-based server technology allows Omniflex to remotely manage outlying devices via web based technology.
Read more...
Bringing solar power to reservoir monitoring
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager for remote monitoring system manufacturers, Omniflex, discusses how solar-powered wireless telemetry systems are a cost-effective, secure and reliable solution for remote reservoir monitoring.
Read more...
Bringing solar power to reservoir monitoring
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager for remote monitoring system manufacturers, Omniflex, discusses how solar-powered wireless telemetry systems are a cost-effective, secure and reliable solution for remote reservoir monitoring.
Read more...
Data loggers for temperature and voltage
Actum Group
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Data loggers automatically monitor and record environmental parameters over time, allowing conditions to be measured, documented, analysed and validated. Graphtec is a supplier of data measuring instruments ...
Read more...