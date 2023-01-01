Pre-assembled bearings save time and money

By switching to NSK pre-assembled, fully integrated bearings, a vibrating screen manufacturer is witnessing annual cost savings of €117 000. The company was previously experiencing difficulties with the consistency of the bearing mounting in its shaker box assembly. At the same time, the plant was looking for opportunities to save manufacturing costs and improve the overall performance of its screens. NSK addressed all these issues following a comprehensive design review of the original machine.
To overcome the challenges at the manufacturing plant, which produces vibrating screens for the quarry and mining sector, the company engaged the services of bearing specialist NSK. Expert engineers proposed the design and manufacture of a complete bearing assembly such that the resultant unit could simply fasten to the machine frame without any complex assembly of housings, bearings or seals.
Not only were bearing performance and reliability improved in the severe operating environments that vibrating-screen bearings endure, but the customer also witnessed a significant reduction in manufacturing costs, thanks to the much reduced need for complex fitting.
NSK’s design focuses on a bespoke housing made from high-strength SG iron in combination with NSK’s CAM-VS vibratory specification bearings. The integrated assembly, which reduces the need for the customer to manufacture sub-components, includes labyrinth and contact seals. Further benefits of the solution include greater fatigue strength against vibration, shock loads, wear and corrosion, along with a reduction in noise levels of 50 to 60%. End users can also regrease the integrated bearing unit whenever required.
