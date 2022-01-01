Non-stop transmission of digital sensor signals

The decentralised DI modules from ifm serve as a gateway between binary sensors and the fieldbus. This means that binary switching signals in the field can be transmitted directly via the fieldbus. No further transmission systems are needed in the fieldbus topology.
The ifm modules are the perfect choice, even in the most difficult environments. The materials and production methods are identical to the ifm jumper cables of the tried and tested EVC and EVF product series. The ecolink technology guarantees reliable, permanently ingress-resistant M12 connections of the connection cables.
The Ethernet modules are the perfect addition to ifm’s IO-Link master family. They feature the same design, port configuration and standardised M12 connections. The high-frequency counter function can be activated via the PLC. The pulses transmitted by the sensor are counted within the module and are cyclically transmitted to the PLC as a counter packet. This ensures accurate counting that is not affected by the cycle time of the PLC.
The Ethernet modules offer different connection options for the voltage supply: an A-coded M12 connector with 1 x 4 A and an L-coded M12 connector with 2 x 16 A. The latter can be daisy-chained to other modules of the product family. Advantages include:
• Digital input modules for PROFINET, Ethernet/IP and Modbus TCP.
• Direct connection of sensors simplifies network structure.
• Integrated counter function for high-frequency counter applications.
• Robust housing suited for use in environments with washdown cleaning requirements.
