Electric motors for Airbus hydrogen- powered engine

March 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ ambition to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. The long-standing expertise and extensive know-how of the French electric motor manufacturer, which already provides proven advanced technologies to many demanding industries such as navy, nuclear, railway, automotive, and robotics, is now collaborating on aviation decarbonisation.



Jean-Michel Condamin.

High level requirements

Leroy-Somer, part of the Japanese Nidec Group, is entrusted to design and develop a series of electric motor prototypes that meet very high requirements in terms of safety, reliability, energy efficiency and lowest weight for the targeted power. Its skilled R&D; team is also challenged to explore breakthrough technologies and innovations to optimise the architecture of the aircraft propulsion system. Project management, design, engineering, and prototyping will all be done from its headquarters in Angouleme, France.

Meeting the performance

Prototypes, designed for performance and integration in Airbus’ zero-emission hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine, will first be tested on the ground using dedicated test benches. Following the initial qualification and validation, a second phase of in-flight testing will be conducted. “We are pleased to have been selected by Airbus to provide our expertise in high-efficiency electric motors, and to contribute, through our innovative R&D; teams and solutions, to this ambitious eco-friendly commercial aviation project. This important milestone for more sustainable mobility presents several challenges that we are committed to overcome in order to serve the global community,” said Jean-Michel Condamin, president of the Commercial & Industrial Motors division.

A motor expert

For over 100 years, Nidec Leroy-Somer has designed, developed and manufactured drive systems recognised for their quality and longevity in all industrial and commercial sectors. Always at the forefront of innovation, with a deep expertise of various motor technologies and the related power electronics, it has built up a relationship of trust with many OEMs for whom it has carried out projects with very tight specifications, developing customised solutions with high added value. More than ever, to tackle global warming and the energy crisis, the electric motor has become a key player, and Nidec Leroy-Somer is a renowned solution provider with its proven high energy efficiency IE5 motor DYNEO+ used in many different industrial fields.

Eric Coupart, chief technology officer of the Commercial & Industrial Motors division, added: “We are proud of this acknowledgement of our ability to cut energy bills and carbon emissions through tailor-made solutions, in one of the most severe environments. Our world-class R&D; capabilities will bring to Airbus sustainable and powerful smart technologies with best-in-class energy efficiency for the near future of the aviation industry.”

For more information contact Annabelle Bretaudeau, Nidec Leroy-Somer, +33 682 66 7730 , annabelle.bretaudeau@mail.nidec.com, www.leroy-somer.com





