Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Electric motors for Airbus hydrogen- powered engine

March 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ ambition to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. The long-standing expertise and extensive know-how of the French electric motor manufacturer, which already provides proven advanced technologies to many demanding industries such as navy, nuclear, railway, automotive, and robotics, is now collaborating on aviation decarbonisation.


Jean-Michel Condamin.

High level requirements

Leroy-Somer, part of the Japanese Nidec Group, is entrusted to design and develop a series of electric motor prototypes that meet very high requirements in terms of safety, reliability, energy efficiency and lowest weight for the targeted power. Its skilled R&D; team is also challenged to explore breakthrough technologies and innovations to optimise the architecture of the aircraft propulsion system. Project management, design, engineering, and prototyping will all be done from its headquarters in Angouleme, France.

Meeting the performance

Prototypes, designed for performance and integration in Airbus’ zero-emission hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine, will first be tested on the ground using dedicated test benches. Following the initial qualification and validation, a second phase of in-flight testing will be conducted. “We are pleased to have been selected by Airbus to provide our expertise in high-efficiency electric motors, and to contribute, through our innovative R&D; teams and solutions, to this ambitious eco-friendly commercial aviation project. This important milestone for more sustainable mobility presents several challenges that we are committed to overcome in order to serve the global community,” said Jean-Michel Condamin, president of the Commercial & Industrial Motors division.

A motor expert

For over 100 years, Nidec Leroy-Somer has designed, developed and manufactured drive systems recognised for their quality and longevity in all industrial and commercial sectors. Always at the forefront of innovation, with a deep expertise of various motor technologies and the related power electronics, it has built up a relationship of trust with many OEMs for whom it has carried out projects with very tight specifications, developing customised solutions with high added value. More than ever, to tackle global warming and the energy crisis, the electric motor has become a key player, and Nidec Leroy-Somer is a renowned solution provider with its proven high energy efficiency IE5 motor DYNEO+ used in many different industrial fields.

Eric Coupart, chief technology officer of the Commercial & Industrial Motors division, added: “We are proud of this acknowledgement of our ability to cut energy bills and carbon emissions through tailor-made solutions, in one of the most severe environments. Our world-class R&D; capabilities will bring to Airbus sustainable and powerful smart technologies with best-in-class energy efficiency for the near future of the aviation industry.”

For more information contact Annabelle Bretaudeau, Nidec Leroy-Somer, +33 682 66 7730, annabelle.bretaudeau@mail.nidec.com, www.leroy-somer.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pre-assembled bearings save time and money
ifm - South Africa Motion Control & Drives
By switching to NSK pre-assembled, fully integrated bearings, a vibrating screen manufacturer is witnessing annual cost savings of €117 000.

Read more...
Easy couplings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Timken Quick-Flex couplings, which require minimal maintenance, are able to withstand extreme applications, including hydraulics, pumps, gearboxes, compressors, vibrator screens, and fans.

Read more...
Belt rip detection enhances productivity and safety
Becker Mining South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Becker Mining has introduced its upgraded BRS-2 belt-rip detection system, which further enhances the productivity and safety of conveyor belts by detecting longitudinal rips as soon as they occur.

Read more...
One stop shop for copper mine braking system
Motion Control & Drives
A major mine hoist OEM contacted Svendborg Brakes when it required reliable braking systems for a double drum, 20 ton system for a copper mine hoist.

Read more...
Breakthrough in linear technology
Motion Control & Drives
To maximise the service life of a linear guide and keep the drive energy low, it is important to minimise friction and wear. Motion plastics specialist, igus has now achieved a breakthrough in tribological ...

Read more...
More power from smaller motors
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF has developed a new hybrid deep groove ball bearing for high-speed applications. The new bearing is aimed at applications such as rail industry traction motors, as well as electric machines and drives. ...

Read more...
Stucchi South Africa has liftoff
Motion Control & Drives
Stucchi has opened its fifth commercial subsidiary, Stucchi South Africa. The new company was established in a joint venture with Stucchi’s historical distributor, Alba Hydraulics, to sell Stucchi products ...

Read more...
Why efficient filtration is critical in hydraulic systems
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Because filtration is the only effective defence against wear and tear when contaminants are present, it is critical that effective filter components are used to ensure dependable performance, high efficiency ...

Read more...
MV motors deliver reliability and better total cost
Zest WEG Group Africa Motion Control & Drives
Many critical industrial and other applications can benefit from medium voltage (MV) electric motors, due to their reliability and low total cost of ownership. According to Zest WEG sales specialist, ...

Read more...
First sanitisation robots in South Africa
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved