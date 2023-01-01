Keeping the lights on

March 2023Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Reinard van Antwerpen.
Asset management is an ongoing concern for global industry, particularly in a time when most organisations are working towards establishing operations and profits to pre-pandemic standards, at the very least. Maintenance plays a fundamental role in reducing unplanned outages. An important differentiator of any field services offering, is the ability to offer end-to-end monitoring, maintenance and repair.
Unplanned downtime is one of the foremost reasons for productivity loss in manufacturing, resulting in output delays and seriously unsatisfied customers. In fact, according to Deloitte’s Predictive Maintenance and the Smart Factory report, it is estimated that unplanned downtime costs industrial manufacturing companies an estimated $50 billion each year.
This makes maintenance a compelling case for partnering with organisations that offer field services teams and a robust support infrastructure, fed by experts across the world, that speeds problem solving and lessens potential losses.
“An important differentiator of any field services offering, is the ability to offer end-to-end monitoring, maintenance and repair. In the case of Schneider Electric’s Secure Power offerings, our field services teams focus on the entire ecosystem of products that include UPSs, power distribution, security/environmental monitoring, cooling and software,” comments, secure power expert consultant at Schneider Electric. “Organisations can rest assured when our teams provide support. We can offer services that are based on the wealth of experience of our global teams, and advanced cloud-based tools that accelerate problem solving, benefiting both operations and business.”
Maintenance and support have certainly come a long way. In the past, faults or downtime would be reported as they materialised, and engineers would only then be dispatched to repair it. “Unfortunately, often the damage is already done, and crisis mode ensues, which is highly unsettling to organisations and support teams, leading to human error and diminished asset lifecycles,” comments van Antwerpen.
Today’s predictive and prescriptive service maintenance uses IoT sensors to constantly report back on the condition and performance of assets. Right down to the level of individual components, service can be provided based on the actual health of the equipment rather than a fixed schedule.
“With this level of field service provision, we are constantly analysing data in parallel with AI software and our team of experts. For example, if a component shows early signs of failure, an engineer can be immediately dispatched to repair or replace it, before a shutdown even occurs,” he explains. “An engineer can also arrive on site armed with all the information and parts he or she requires to complete the job, significantly increasing the rate of first-time fixes and improving customer satisfaction.”
Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor technology ensures support teams have access to digital field service manuals, schematics and blueprints. Thanks to AR, the custom application improves operational efficiency, enabling operators to superimpose data and virtual objects onto a cabinet, a machine or a plant.
How digital thinking is unlocking 4IR revolution Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Moving at speed towards 4IR, spurred on by climate change and the net zero imperative, has brought immense challenges. However, with these challenges we are also seeing industry players becoming more innovative, embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies, using digital twins, and ultimately integrating data to operate more efficiently.
Read more...Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.
Read more...Measuring forces at the detection limit Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Calibrating multidimensional force sensors is considered the supreme discipline of measurement and testing technology. GTM Testing and Metrology in Hesse, Germany is taking multi-component calibration to the next level using PC-based control, EtherCAT and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.
Read more...Automatic purge system for power stations Instrotech
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Inspecta Automatic Purge System is a cost-effective, ambient air purge system that requires neither compressed air nor an additional power source to remove the fly ash buildup within the Inspecta pipe-sets for leak detection in power stations.
Read more...Assessing oxidation condition and lubricant refreshment in turbine oils Wearcheck Africa
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turbines are critical components of power plants and heavy industries. They are extremely expensive equipment and must operate reliably. In the case of heavy industry, downstream operation fully depends on its power generation. In the case of power plants, downtime implies production loss and penalties for contract non-compliance.
Read more...Buildings, meet your digital twin Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.
Read more...Digitising for an optimised, environmentally-friendly grid Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Loadshedding impacts productivity as well as the very systems that provide us with power. Equipment in substations and distribution centres, is not designed to withstand an onslaught of surges, continued interruptions and on/off switching. SF6-free MV switchgear is a viable choice, not only for the environment but also for operational safety.
Read more...Predictive maintenance: be more proactive Comtest
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Some of the jobs being performed by today’s technicians don’t even have names or descriptions yet and are being added ‘on the fly’ to keep up with today’s innovative tools and advanced equipment condition-monitoring ...
Read more...Lock Bolt pins and collars Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
According to BMG specialists, vibration and shock can quickly impair joint integrity and negatively affect overall product performance, especially in demanding applications, like vibrating screens.
...