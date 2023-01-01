Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

World’s first 5G smartphone for hazardous areas

March 2023 IS & Ex

i.safe MOBILE has launched the world’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21. The intrinsically safe mobile device, which was also developed for use in 5G campus networks, offers companies great flexibility thanks to its wide range of possible applications, especially in the automation sector. The extensive deployment scenarios range from predictive maintenance, AR applications, control and cooperation of production robots and production lines, management of AGVs and remote monitoring and support, to PTT video calls in the system area to prevent plant failures. The high-performance Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, a large 15 cm display, 48 MP main camera, and standards such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC complete the Android 12 smartphone’s extensive feature package.

Thanks to the ongoing development of 5G technology and the use of compatible mobile devices such as the IS540.1, companies can digitalise their production facilities and processes even further and fully utilise applications such as remote maintenance, IIoT and augmented reality in sensitive Ex zones. The 5G concept offers particular advantages where machines communicate with each other, where large amounts of data are exchanged almost in real time, and where latencies must be minimal. This makes 5G a key technology for new automation applications.

Fields of application for the new IS540.1 industrial smartphone are in hazardous areas involving autonomous driving on campus grounds, control and monitoring of mobile robots, near real-time monitoring in process automation, workflow in the control loop and in plant management, logistics management, asset tracking, and site access tracking.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 055 7300
Email: sales@extech.co.za
www: www.extech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Extech Safety Systems


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply
Conical Technologies IS & Ex
Mornsun has released the new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply featuring energy efficiency, high performance, high reliability and high efficiency.

Read more...
Protection using safety light curtains
Turck Banner IS & Ex
Turck Banner’s safety light curtains are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs.

Read more...
Full range of PPE products
IS & Ex
Industri Tools & Equipment offers a comprehensive range of PPE to assist industry in creating a healthy and safe work environment.

Read more...
How best to apply Ex classifications to mining plants
Pratley IS & Ex
Pratley has developed extensive expertise in the demands placed on electrical termination equipment used in hazardous areas.

Read more...
Cleanroom tablet PC
Extech Safety Systems Industrial Computer Hardware
The device is convenient to operate, even with multiple pairs of nitrile cleanroom gloves or a stylus. Both the front and rear cameras of the tablet can be used within the stainless steel enclosure.

Read more...
Ex solutions for chemical processes
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
As an expert in electrical explosion protection, Pepperl+Fuchs helps its customers to select, plan and develop their specific solution.

Read more...
RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21
Turck Banner IS & Ex
Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry.

Read more...
RFID bus modules for Ex areas
Turck Banner IS & Ex
Turck’s HF bus mode makes it possible to implement RFID applications with many read/write heads, quickly and at an affordable price.

Read more...
Sensor technology for explosion-protected areas
Pepperl+Fuchs IS & Ex
To enable customers to use Pepperl+Fuchs sensors in explosion-protected areas, the company has made sensors suitable for use in Zones 1 or 21, and Zones 2 or 22.

Read more...
Vibration pen for hazardous areas
R&C Instrumentation IS & Ex
Vibration and temperature are the most common parameters measured on process plants to predict equipment failure or process problems. As part of the extensive range of vibration measurement products and IS rated instruments from R&C Instrumentation, the TV712 series from Time now comes in IS versions for EX Hazardous areas such as coal mines and chemical plants.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved