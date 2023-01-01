World’s first 5G smartphone for hazardous areas

March 2023 IS & Ex

i.safe MOBILE has launched the world’s first 5G smartphone for ATEX and IECEx zone 1/21. The intrinsically safe mobile device, which was also developed for use in 5G campus networks, offers companies great flexibility thanks to its wide range of possible applications, especially in the automation sector. The extensive deployment scenarios range from predictive maintenance, AR applications, control and cooperation of production robots and production lines, management of AGVs and remote monitoring and support, to PTT video calls in the system area to prevent plant failures. The high-performance Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, a large 15 cm display, 48 MP main camera, and standards such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC complete the Android 12 smartphone’s extensive feature package.

Thanks to the ongoing development of 5G technology and the use of compatible mobile devices such as the IS540.1, companies can digitalise their production facilities and processes even further and fully utilise applications such as remote maintenance, IIoT and augmented reality in sensitive Ex zones. The 5G concept offers particular advantages where machines communicate with each other, where large amounts of data are exchanged almost in real time, and where latencies must be minimal. This makes 5G a key technology for new automation applications.

Fields of application for the new IS540.1 industrial smartphone are in hazardous areas involving autonomous driving on campus grounds, control and monitoring of mobile robots, near real-time monitoring in process automation, workflow in the control loop and in plant management, logistics management, asset tracking, and site access tracking.

