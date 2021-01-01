The Eplan Partner Network

Companies rely on a variety of software applications from different manufacturers. The Eplan Partner Network was founded to exploit the full potential of productive interactions between the various solutions in the environment of product configurators, CPQ, PLC and PLM/ERP. The network has set binding targets for further developing their integrations, creating a solid basis for the manufacturers. Customers benefit from the tested quality of the software, ongoing developments of such and a systematic increase in benefits to their own workflows. Open interfaces and deep integration offer a wide range of opportunities for implementing the digital transformation in the real world.

The watchword is integration

The Eplan Partner Network is a global framework organisation with companies divided into four types of partners: strategic partners, technology partners, solutions partners, and research partners. By way of joint development of integrations, not to mention quality assurance and support based on open interfaces, users derive the greatest possible benefits from the applications.

International partner expansion

Key players in automation were already participating in the network in early 2021, including the strategic partners Rittal, Phoenix Contact and Rockwell Automation, and which was expanded in 2022 to include Siemens and the company’s Smart Infrastructure division. Technology partners make up the most comprehensive area in the Eplan Partner Network, with 38 companies from this sector. Digital Ecosystem Manager Luca Cavalli at ABB, a leading technology company, says, “Eplan plays an important role in the growing network of electrical systems designers. A clear example is the seamless integration between ABB’s digital e-Configure platform and the Eplan Data Portal, which streamlines the design process for users. With the introduction of sustainable energy systems and smart industry upgrades, ABB is committed to supporting professionals managing these changes. The integration of engineering tools and configuration tools ensures both time savings and high-quality data.”

Other technology partners include Auvesy-MDT, Ehrt, Gossen Metrawatt, Jetter and Sigmatek. Internationally, Digiwin (China) and Trace Software (France) have also been integrated into the network, as have Omron, Wago and Weidmüller, which are all global players. Sandra Huang of Digiwin says, “The interface between Digiwin PLM and Eplan helps engineers to focus fully on their actual project planning. All relevant information, including bills of materials, parts data and project data, is automatically synchronised between the Eplan Platform and Digiwin PLM. Users benefit from consistent and up-to-date data throughout the entire project life cycle.”

On the solutions partners side, there are a slew of well-known automation companies including Alexander Bürkle (electronics wholesaler/technology services provider), CADTalk (CAD/PDM-ERP integrations), Cideon (systems integrator), D&TS; GMBH (master data management), Elmo Solutions (CAD/PDM/PLM-ERP integrations), Grollmus (PLC programming), PLM CAD Utilities (CAD/PDM/PLM-ERP integrations), Secude International (Microsoft and SAP Partners), Semodia (MTP export), Solidline (PLM systems vendor), Wus-Tec (wire fabrication), and Zahnen Technik (water/wastewater technology). This demonstrates the wide range of solutions that are utilised and integrated into the Eplan environment. CTO Benedikt Ney at Zahnen Technik says, “We want to provide everyone with access to clean water. Thanks to our amazing partnership with Eplan, we are getting closer to this vision every day.”

In the field of research partnerships, a cooperation with TH Lübeck University was recently signed, expanding the circle of existing research partners, the European 4.0 Transformation Centre (E4TC), and the Institute for Control Engineering of Machine Tools and Manufacturing Units (ISW) of the University of Stuttgart.

