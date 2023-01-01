Editor's Choice
Level Measurement & Control



The best detectors on the market

March 2023 Level Measurement & Control

Berthold specialises in radiometric measurements, and provides solutions for density, point level, continuous level and multiphase/density profiles. The company’s expertise is reflected in product performance. Where other technologies must be constantly recalibrated or replaced due to corrosion or process build up, Berthold’s products provide a more accurate and reliable measurement without intrusion into the process, and are not affected by volatile or caustic processes. This is the reason for the outstanding measurement performance for which Berthold systems are renowned.

When compared to its competitors, Berthold detectors, with industry leading sensitivity, achieve better accuracy with the same source, and can even extend the useful life of aged and low activity sources. Depending on the application, the source activity can be reduced by up to 80%. The detector’s sensitivity describes how efficiently radiation is converted into a useable signal ie. counts. Especially in low radiation conditions, its highly sensitive detectors improve the signal to noise ratio, resulting in superior measurement performance compared to competing systems.

In addition to increased sensitivity, its detectors also feature patented technology that distinguishes them from all competitors. All the detectors feature cosmic ray technology that curbs temperature drift to ≤0,002%/°C, and X-ray interference protection (XIP) that automatically detects interference and protects control systems from false level fluctuations. The high reliability of the measurement is supported by important diagnostic functions such as permanent monitoring of the detector function by comparison with cosmic background radiation. This guarantees outstanding operational safety.


Tel: +27 11 257 6100
Fax: 086 531 9682
Email: measure@mecosa.co.za
www: www.mecosa.co.za
Mecosa


