Maximum sensing range with minimum protrusion

Further reading:

Non-stop transmission of digital sensor signals

Power supply directly in the field

Pre-assembled bearings save time and money

Accurate flow measurement in ultra-pure water

Detecting transparent labels at high speed

Increased efficiency in crisps production

Precise pH measurement for water treatment

Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications

EMI-immune inductive sensors

Infrared sensors for blocked/empty chute detection

The decentralised DI modules from ifm serve as a gateway between binary sensors and the fieldbus. This means that binary switching signals in the field can be transmitted directly via the fieldbus. No further transmission systems are needed in the fieldbus topology.As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, increasingly larger parts of the overall controller architecture can beBy switching to NSK pre-assembled, fully integrated bearings, a vibrating screen manufacturer is witnessing annual cost savings of €117 000.The SU Puresonic detects water flow rates with high precision at volumes up to 1000 l/min. Thanks to ultrasound technology, this also applies to ultra-pure water with low conductivity, as produced in reverse osmosis plants.When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive.The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been improved considerably. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, forThe Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).