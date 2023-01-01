Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Maximum sensing range with minimum protrusion

March 2023 Sensors & Transducers

One sensor for different applications

Whether in factory automation, applications with coolants and lubricants, or in mobile applications, ifm’s inductive sensors are convincing due to their universal and permanent usability combined with high performance, temperature stability and protection rating.

Quasi flush installation

Furthermore, they combine high sensing ranges with an almost flush installation. This combination offers the best possible protection against mechanical tolerances. Damage to the sensor is thus minimised as far as possible. The installation is self-explanatory: simply screw the sensor in until the end of the thread, and a perfect fit is guaranteed.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


