Maximum sensing range with minimum protrusion

Whether in factory automation, applications with coolants and lubricants, or in mobile applications, ifm’s inductive sensors are convincing due to their universal and permanent usability combined with high performance, temperature stability and protection rating.
Quasi flush installation
Furthermore, they combine high sensing ranges with an almost flush installation. This combination offers the best possible protection against mechanical tolerances. Damage to the sensor is thus minimised as far as possible. The installation is self-explanatory: simply screw the sensor in until the end of the thread, and a perfect fit is guaranteed.
Non-stop transmission of digital sensor signals
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The decentralised DI modules from ifm serve as a gateway between binary sensors and the fieldbus. This means that binary switching signals in the field can be transmitted directly via the fieldbus. No further transmission systems are needed in the fieldbus topology.
Power supply directly in the field
Electrical Power & Protection
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, increasingly larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be ...
Accurate flow measurement in ultra-pure water
Flow Measurement & Control
The SU Puresonic detects water flow rates with high precision at volumes up to 1000 l/min. Thanks to ultrasound technology, this also applies to ultra-pure water with low conductivity, as produced in reverse osmosis plants.
Detecting transparent labels at high speed
Sensors & Transducers
When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.
Increased efficiency in crisps production
Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive.
Precise pH measurement for water treatment
Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.
Pressure transmitters for hygienic applications
Sensors & Transducers
The new PM type pressure transmitter from ifm South Africa has a total accuracy of 0,2 %. Furthermore, temperature compensation with fast temperature changes, for example in CIP/SIP processes, has been improved considerably. The sensor is therefore suitable for all common food applications.
EMI-immune inductive sensors
Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...