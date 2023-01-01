Stucchi South Africa has liftoff

March 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Stucchi has opened its fifth commercial subsidiary, Stucchi South Africa. The new company was established in a joint venture with Stucchi’s historical distributor, Alba Hydraulics, to sell Stucchi products directly to the South African market and nearby countries.

After many years of fruitful cooperation, Stucchi and Alba Hydraulics have decided to join their efforts by creating this new company, with the goal of providing the best possible products and service to the market. “This new company is the evolution of a long-lasting relationship between manufacturer and distributor,” says Albert Epprecht, director of Alba Hydraulics. “The market will benefit from their increased synergy.” Stucchi CEO, Lorenzo Zaffaroni adds: “The hydraulics market in Africa still has great potential for growth, and our choice to invest with Alba makes us confident for the future success of Stucchi South Africa.”

The long distribution experience of Alba Hydraulics, combined with the increased proximity to the Italian Stucchi headquarters, will translate to an advanced supplier of the high-quality Stucchi quick couplings. Claudia Epprecht and Sergio Assi will be the directors of Stucchi South Africa, in addition to Lorenzo Zaffaroni.

“We are excited to start this adventure to serve and support our existing customers, and to explore new opportunities in all the different fields where hydraulic quick couplings are used,” says Epprecht.

Stucchi is a major manufacturer of hydraulic quick couplings, with a wide range of applications. The company’s products are sold worldwide to premium OEMs through a solid distribution network.

For more information contact Claudia Epprecht, Alba Hydraulics, +27 11 458 1202, claudia@stucchisouthafrica.com, www.stucchigroup.com/en/





