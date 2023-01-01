Stucchi South Africa has liftoff
March 2023
Motion Control & Drives
Stucchi has opened its fifth commercial subsidiary, Stucchi South Africa. The new company was established in a joint venture with Stucchi’s historical distributor, Alba Hydraulics, to sell Stucchi products directly to the South African market and nearby countries.
After many years of fruitful cooperation, Stucchi and Alba Hydraulics have decided to join their efforts by creating this new company, with the goal of providing the best possible products and service to the market. “This new company is the evolution of a long-lasting relationship between manufacturer and distributor,” says Albert Epprecht, director of Alba Hydraulics. “The market will benefit from their increased synergy.” Stucchi CEO, Lorenzo Zaffaroni adds: “The hydraulics market in Africa still has great potential for growth, and our choice to invest with Alba makes us confident for the future success of Stucchi South Africa.”
The long distribution experience of Alba Hydraulics, combined with the increased proximity to the Italian Stucchi headquarters, will translate to an advanced supplier of the high-quality Stucchi quick couplings. Claudia Epprecht and Sergio Assi will be the directors of Stucchi South Africa, in addition to Lorenzo Zaffaroni.
“We are excited to start this adventure to serve and support our existing customers, and to explore new opportunities in all the different fields where hydraulic quick couplings are used,” says Epprecht.
Stucchi is a major manufacturer of hydraulic quick couplings, with a wide range of applications. The company’s products are sold worldwide to premium OEMs through a solid distribution network.
For more information contact Claudia Epprecht, Alba Hydraulics, +27 11 458 1202, claudia@stucchisouthafrica.com, www.stucchigroup.com/en/
Further reading:
Electric motors for Airbus hydrogen- powered engine
Motion Control & Drives
Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ ambition to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035.
Read more...
Pre-assembled bearings save time and money
ifm - South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
By switching to NSK pre-assembled, fully integrated bearings, a vibrating screen manufacturer is witnessing annual cost savings of €117 000.
Read more...
Easy couplings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Timken Quick-Flex couplings, which require minimal maintenance, are able to withstand extreme applications, including hydraulics, pumps, gearboxes, compressors, vibrator screens, and fans.
Read more...
Belt rip detection enhances productivity and safety
Becker Mining South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Becker Mining has introduced its upgraded BRS-2 belt-rip detection system, which further enhances the productivity and safety of conveyor belts by detecting longitudinal rips as soon as they occur.
Read more...
One stop shop for copper mine braking system
Motion Control & Drives
A major mine hoist OEM contacted Svendborg Brakes when it required reliable braking systems for a double drum, 20 ton system for a copper mine hoist.
Read more...
Breakthrough in linear technology
Motion Control & Drives
To maximise the service life of a linear guide and keep the drive energy low, it is important to minimise friction and wear. Motion plastics specialist, igus has now achieved a breakthrough in tribological ...
Read more...
More power from smaller motors
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF has developed a new hybrid deep groove ball bearing for high-speed applications. The new bearing is aimed at applications such as rail industry traction motors, as well as electric machines and drives. ...
Read more...
Why efficient filtration is critical in hydraulic systems
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
Because filtration is the only effective defence against wear and tear when contaminants are present, it is critical that effective filter components are used to ensure dependable performance, high efficiency ...
Read more...
MV motors deliver reliability and better total cost
Zest WEG Group Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Many critical industrial and other applications can benefit from medium voltage (MV) electric motors, due to their reliability and low total cost of ownership. According to Zest WEG sales specialist, ...
Read more...
First sanitisation robots in South Africa
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.
Read more...