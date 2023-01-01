Protection using safety light curtains

Turck Banner’s EZ-Screen safety light curtains, now available in a wide range, can easily be selected for a variety of safety and risk applications, whether in harsh industrial conditions or when there is a need for compact units to be used in tight spaces. They are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs. The Type 4 safety light curtains protect personnel from injury and machines from damage by guarding points of operation, access areas and perimeters. Type 2 safety light curtains are a cost-effective light curtain safety solution for guarding lower risk applications, where the result of an accident is only a slight injury.

The safety light curtains are intuitive and easy to use and set up, and allow end-to-end sensing with the possibility of cascading the units. Each EZ-Screen is encased in a heavy-duty aluminium housing with a recessed window to avoid damage in harsh environments, with an IP69 Hygienic model option available for washdown environments. The EZ-Screen also allows for highly visible alignment and diagnostic indicators.

Type 4 heavy-duty light curtains

Due to its robust design, the LS-S and LP range is the perfect fit for large robust applications that require sturdy safety devices and heavy-duty enclosures. In hygienic tubular enclosures, the EZ-Screen LS successfully protects operators from injury, and remains hygienic for easy cleaning procedures.

Type 4 compact light curtains

The compact safety light curtains are ideal for smaller machines and other space-constrained areas. The SLC4 models are Type 4 safety light curtains, which are specifically designed to safeguard smaller points of operation and access on compact machines. The Ez-Screen LP safety light screen is compact, and mounts in tight spaces with continual end-to-end sensing that leaves no gaps.

LP Series and SLC4 Series

The LP Series full feature and basic compact Type 4 curtains are space-saving units with compact housing, which are ideal for smaller machines and constrained areas. Models are available in 14 and 25 mm resolutions and up to 1250 mm length, with no dead zone. The Basic series comprises cost-effective safety light curtains for simple applications requiring a basic feature set. The SLC4 safety light curtains are the shortest, most compact safety light curtains. They are designed to safeguard points of access and operation on smaller production machines and similar equipment.

