Mornsun has released the new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply featuring energy efficiency, high performance, high reliability and high efficiency. With a 200% peak load capacity, it can support heavy loads such as DC motors or capacitive loads. The 95% efficiency can greatly improve power supply reliability and service life. The power supply has excellent EMC performance and is compliant with most international standards including IEC/EN/UL/BS EN62368, GB4943, IEC/EN/UL61010, EN61558, EN62477, IEC60079, GB3836, and NB/T31017 for EMC and safety. It meets the EC increased safety and nC isolation short circuit n-type explosion-proof certification. It is also suitable for explosive environments where the equipment protection level is Gc in zone 2 due to the double-sided conformal coating.
The units have active PCF and support the Modbus communication protocol. They are also fitted with DC OK, AC OK and remote control functions.
The series is used in a wide range of industries that include mining, oil and gas, wind power, shipping, industrial control equipment, instrumentation, power, security, 5G communication, and energy. The units are available in 24 V DC, 10 A and 48 V DC, 5 A models, and all models come with a standard five year warranty.
Protection using safety light curtains Turck Banner
Turck Banner’s safety light curtains are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs.
RFID Read/Write Head for Ex Zone 1/21 Turck Banner
Turck Banner is expanding its Industry 4.0 portfolio into explosion-protected areas and is thus underlining its commitment to being a supplier of end-to-end IIoT solutions in the process industry.
Vibration pen for hazardous areas R&C Instrumentation
Vibration and temperature are the most common parameters measured on process plants to predict equipment failure or process problems. As part of the extensive range of vibration measurement products and IS rated instruments from R&C Instrumentation, the TV712 series from Time now comes in IS versions for EX Hazardous areas such as coal mines and chemical plants.