Explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply

March 2023 IS & Ex

Mornsun has released the new LIHF240-23Bxx series explosion-proof DIN-rail power supply featuring energy efficiency, high performance, high reliability and high efficiency. With a 200% peak load capacity, it can support heavy loads such as DC motors or capacitive loads. The 95% efficiency can greatly improve power supply reliability and service life. The power supply has excellent EMC performance and is compliant with most international standards including IEC/EN/UL/BS EN62368, GB4943, IEC/EN/UL61010, EN61558, EN62477, IEC60079, GB3836, and NB/T31017 for EMC and safety. It meets the EC increased safety and nC isolation short circuit n-type explosion-proof certification. It is also suitable for explosive environments where the equipment protection level is Gc in zone 2 due to the double-sided conformal coating.

The units have active PCF and support the Modbus communication protocol. They are also fitted with DC OK, AC OK and remote control functions.

The series is used in a wide range of industries that include mining, oil and gas, wind power, shipping, industrial control equipment, instrumentation, power, security, 5G communication, and energy. The units are available in 24 V DC, 10 A and 48 V DC, 5 A models, and all models come with a standard five year warranty.

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





