Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

An innovative cobot

March 2023 Editor's Choice

In recent years, the rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionised the manufacturing landscape, leading to the development of smart factories that are more connected, efficient and flexible than ever before. One of the leaders in this revolution is the Franka Emika Production 3, a highly innovative collaborative robot (cobot) that is playing a key role in shaping the future of smart factories.

The Franka Production 3 is a compact, lightweight, and highly mobile cobot that has been designed to work alongside human operators in a variety of industrial applications. Its seven degrees of freedom arm and advanced safety features, including force-sensing and collision detection, make it ideal for use in rapidly changing production environments and dynamic factories.

What makes it unique?

One of the key features of the Franka Emika cobot is its human-like dexterity. The cobot has seven axes that allow it to move and manipulate objects with the same level of precision and flexibility as a human arm. This makes it well suited to a wide range of applications, from material handling and assembly, to quality control and testing. Equipped with more than a hundred sensors, the cobot’s ability to mimic human-like skill sets allows it to adapt to various work surfaces and environments while dealing with inconsistencies and using force data for quality assurance.

Another standout feature of the Franka Production 3 is its intuitive and user-friendly design. The setup is plug-and-use with easy and intuitive programming using a simple graphical interface and a wide range of Franka apps. This enables quick and easy setup of new automation processes, without the need for extensive training or technical expertise. Therefore the cobot is easily integrated into the production environment, and is ideal for companies of all sizes, from start-ups to established enterprises that are looking to automate their production processes.

Furthermore, the Franka Production 3’s quick time to profit sets it apart from other automation solutions on the market. Thanks to the low expertise required, low entry barriers and ease of installation, the cobot can be deployed quickly and easily, reducing the time required to realise a return on investment. Additionally, app workflows allow for prompt reconfiguration of tasks, allowing easy and quick adaptation to the demands of dynamic and rapidly changing factories. This makes it an ideal solution for companies looking to improve their production processes, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

What does it look like in a smart factory?

In a smart factory, the Franka Production 3 can be integrated with other smart factory technologies such as IoT devices and Industry 4.0 platforms to increase efficiency, improve decision-making, and optimise production processes. For example, the cobot can be connected to a centralised IoT platform to provide real-time data on production performance, allowing factory managers to make informed decisions and quickly identify and address any issues that arise.

Industry 4.0 also brings new opportunities for automation and digitisation in the production environment. The cobot is designed to be a key player in this new industrial landscape, providing companies with a flexible and adaptable automation solution that can help them to stay ahead of the curve.

In addition, the Franka Production 3 can be integrated with predictive maintenance systems, allowing for real-time monitoring of machine health, and reducing the risk of unexpected downtime. This can help companies to increase efficiency and reduce costs by allowing them to plan maintenance activities in advance and minimise the impact on production.

Finally, the Franka Production 3 is also highly cost effective, making it an accessible solution for companies of all sizes. Its compact design and low maintenance requirements mean that it requires less floor space and reduces operating costs, making it an attractive investment for companies looking to improve their operations and increase efficiency. In conclusion, the Franka Emika Production 3 is a highly innovative cobot and a powerful tool that is playing a key role in the future of smart factories.With its compact design, advanced safety features, flexibility, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness, it is poised to become a leading solution for companies looking to improve their operations, increase efficiency and harness the benefits of Industry 4.0 and the IoT.



Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 468 2722/4127
Fax: 086 509 6714
Email: info@dnhtrade.co.za
www: www.dnhtrade.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about DNH Tradeserve


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The rise of AI in manufacturing
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Every indicator suggests that ChatGPT is a major technological milestone and the beginning of something significant in artificial intelligence. But as a control and automation engineer, you might also wonder whether there are any immediate applications in manufacturing.

Read more...
Case history 186: Don’t always trust valve position feedback signals
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
I recently encountered an interesting problem in a minerals recovery processing plant. The loop in question was a gas flow control to a burner. The operators reported that the loop cycled badly in automatic, and was very difficult to control manually. The C&I technicians had tried all sorts of tunings without any improvement.

Read more...
Futureproofing industrial networks
RJ Connect Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Moxa has announced launched its next-generation networking portfolio. This new line-up is designed to futureproof industrial networks to accelerate digital transformation and help organisations improve operational efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
Measuring forces at the detection limit
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Calibrating multidimensional force sensors is considered the supreme discipline of measurement and testing technology. GTM Testing and Metrology in Hesse, Germany is taking multi-component calibration to the next level using PC-based control, EtherCAT and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.

Read more...
Achieving zero emissions
ABB South Africa Editor's Choice
Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require a complete transformation of the energy landscape. Real progress will take a balanced approach, with a journey mindset, to make strategic investments scaled over time to reduce carbon emissions, waste and cost. ABB understands the urgency of this need. However, we also know that the transition cannot happen overnight.

Read more...
Innovative adaptor with added features
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice
Constantly improving its technology and value offering to the market, SEW-EURODRIVE recently launched its innovative AMS adaptor with added features to benefit the end user.

Read more...
When every centimetre counts
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice
A pressure transmitter from VEGA measures water level exactly to the centimetre, and is an important component of the safety system of the Schlegeis reservoir in Austria.

Read more...
New guided radar level transmitters
Editor's Choice Level Measurement & Control
KROHNE has introduced four new additions to the OPTIFLEX series of guided radar level transmitters. Each device is designed for specific areas of application in a very wide range of industries.

Read more...
Master of all trades
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
The Promass Q Coriolis-based flowmeter from Endress+Hauser is a multivariable measurement instrument that offers food manufacturers the opportunity to optimise their raw materials accounting with innovative technology.

Read more...
Increased efficiency in crisps production
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
An essential requirement in the food industry is to ensure product traceability. Manufacturers need to adapt their production methods, making them more efficient in order to remain competitive.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved