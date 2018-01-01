Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Online community for engineers

March 2023 News

RS Group has launched the next phase of DesignSpark, the fast-growing online community for engineers. It offers a suite of design tools including DesignSpark Mechanical and DesignSpark PCB, plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources such as technology articles, projects and community forums. It has been designed to present an enhanced and increasingly personalised experience for members. The new DesignSpark will offer three subscription levels, respectively called ‘DesignSpark Explorer’, ‘DesignSpark Creator’, and ‘DesignSpark Engineer’. This will enable members to select their own level of access according to their requirements for design tools and resources.

Completely free, DesignSpark Explorer suits students, makers and designers, and enables members to quickly make the leap from concept to prototype. Its award-winning rapid-prototyping tool for circuit design allows the creation of schematics, transfer to a PCB layout, and preparation for production.

DesignSpark Mechanical is a direct modeller that requires no prior experience with 3D CAD software, and enables users to freely create and modify geometry. Excellent for prototyping and conveying requirements to the engineering team, DesignSpark Mechanical enables the rapid prototyping or reverse engineering of any physical object. Subscribers have access to more than 100 million 3D models and 2D symbols for circuit design, and the ability to perform searches on one billion parts, accessing data sheets and part lifecycle status information. Ideal for serious makers, pro-makers and SMEs, DesignSpark Creator includes a 3D Mirror tool and detailing tools to annotate parts and create manufacturing drawings, and enhanced part libraries that provide further intelligence on component capabilities and status.

DesignSpark Engineer is ideal for professional level design engineers. It includes the use of blind and buried vias for high-density PCB design, custom pad shapes, differential pair routing for high-speed signals, a panels editor, and hierarchical schematic block capability.

The full suite of capabilities available to paying subscribers would be typically worth an estimated £1000. Through the subscription model, RS is now able to offer these at an entry level price equivalent to a Netflix subscription per month.

RS is introducing a free trial period to allow all DesignSpark members to try out the Creator and Engineer subscription, enabling them to assess these additional capabilities before deciding which option will best suit their needs. The free trial period will run until 31 March 2023.

“Today’s launch is the next phase in the lifecycle for our award-winning suite of design tools and design engineering resources,” said vice-president, Mike Bray. “We are looking to bring the right level of resources suitable for the DesignSpark . We are offering a solution that puts DesignSpark members in control of what and when they use at a higher level of capability.”

DesignSpark is available at www.rs-online.com/designspark/home


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Emerson named Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for the fifth time, an honour the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Do you have a technosignature?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
Sometimes it can be difficult to get the balance right between having your head in the sand and lying awake worrying about things you can’t control. I am enormously cheered up when I think about some ...

Read more...
Brand new WearCheck laboratories
Wearcheck Africa News
WearCheck recently opened its newest laboratory in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape. This has reduced turnaround time for local samples to 24 hours or less.

Read more...
Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.

Read more...
Digital Twin Consortium and OPC Foundation announce liaison agreement
News
The Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) and OPC Foundation have announced a liaison agreement to accelerate the development and adoption of digital twin-enabling technologies.

Read more...
Turck nominated as top employer
Turck Banner News
Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’.

Read more...
Appointment
Hytec Fluid Technology News
Werner Joubert has been appointed general manager of Hytec Fluid Technology.

Read more...
RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
News
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity

Read more...
Endress+Hauser’s successful conference
Endress+Hauser South Africa News
Endress+Hauser South Africa’s Annual ONE Conference 2023 brought together more than 100 delegates, including guests from Europe, representatives from across southern Africa, and local colleagues.

Read more...
Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved