RS Group has launched the next phase of DesignSpark, the fast-growing online community for engineers. It offers a suite of design tools including DesignSpark Mechanical and DesignSpark PCB, plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources such as technology articles, projects and community forums. It has been designed to present an enhanced and increasingly personalised experience for members. The new DesignSpark will offer three subscription levels, respectively called ‘DesignSpark Explorer’, ‘DesignSpark Creator’, and ‘DesignSpark Engineer’. This will enable members to select their own level of access according to their requirements for design tools and resources.

Completely free, DesignSpark Explorer suits students, makers and designers, and enables members to quickly make the leap from concept to prototype. Its award-winning rapid-prototyping tool for circuit design allows the creation of schematics, transfer to a PCB layout, and preparation for production.

DesignSpark Mechanical is a direct modeller that requires no prior experience with 3D CAD software, and enables users to freely create and modify geometry. Excellent for prototyping and conveying requirements to the engineering team, DesignSpark Mechanical enables the rapid prototyping or reverse engineering of any physical object. Subscribers have access to more than 100 million 3D models and 2D symbols for circuit design, and the ability to perform searches on one billion parts, accessing data sheets and part lifecycle status information. Ideal for serious makers, pro-makers and SMEs, DesignSpark Creator includes a 3D Mirror tool and detailing tools to annotate parts and create manufacturing drawings, and enhanced part libraries that provide further intelligence on component capabilities and status.

DesignSpark Engineer is ideal for professional level design engineers. It includes the use of blind and buried vias for high-density PCB design, custom pad shapes, differential pair routing for high-speed signals, a panels editor, and hierarchical schematic block capability.

The full suite of capabilities available to paying subscribers would be typically worth an estimated £1000. Through the subscription model, RS is now able to offer these at an entry level price equivalent to a Netflix subscription per month.

RS is introducing a free trial period to allow all DesignSpark members to try out the Creator and Engineer subscription, enabling them to assess these additional capabilities before deciding which option will best suit their needs. The free trial period will run until 31 March 2023.

“Today’s launch is the next phase in the lifecycle for our award-winning suite of design tools and design engineering resources,” said vice-president, Mike Bray. “We are looking to bring the right level of resources suitable for the DesignSpark . We are offering a solution that puts DesignSpark members in control of what and when they use at a higher level of capability.”

DesignSpark is available at www.rs-online.com/designspark/home

