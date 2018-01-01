Turck nominated as top employer

Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’. The Turck Group was awarded this accolade for its attractiveness as an employer. The automation specialist has thus qualified for the ‘kununu Top Company Seal 2023’, placing it among approximately 5% of the most popular employers on kununu. To be awarded the Top Company Seal, a company must achieve a score of at least 3,8 stars from its own employees in the preceding 12 months. Of the employees that submitted a rating in the past two years, 85% would recommend Turck as an employer.
In the survey of ‘Germany’s Best Employers 2022’, Turck was again rated “very highly attractive”. With a score of 2,59, the company belongs to the 10% of the highest rated employers in the industrial sector. The nationwide survey carried out by die Welt rated 3906 companies from the service, trade and industrial sectors, involving over 700 000 citizens, in terms of their attractiveness as an employer.
“We are very pleased with the awards as they show that the Turck Group continues to be very attractive in Germany as an employer,” says managing director Christian Pauli, who is responsible for the areas of finance and HR management in Turck Holdings. “We are particularly pleased with the good ratings given by our employees, and the very high referral rate.”
Emerson named Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for the fifth time, an honour the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Smart sensor solution for food and beverage
Food safety acts have significantly impacted food manufacturers globally, with new regulations meant to ensure a safe food chain. Manufacturers are turning to smart sensors with remote temperature monitoring and data logging capabilities to help them identify food hazards quickly and avoid costly recalls.
Protection using safety light curtains
Turck Banner’s safety light curtains are built to withstand the challenges commonly found in manufacturing and packaging environments, with several resolution options available to detect fingers, hands, arms or legs.
Connectors and receptacles with patented torque sleeve
Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign.
Brand new WearCheck laboratories
WearCheck recently opened its newest laboratory in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape. This has reduced turnaround time for local samples to 24 hours or less.
Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.
Appointment
Werner Joubert has been appointed general manager of Hytec Fluid Technology.
Online community for engineers
RS Group has announced the launch of the next phase of DesignSpark, the fast-growing online community for engineers. It offers a suite of design tools plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources.