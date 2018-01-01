Editor's Choice
Turck nominated as top employer

March 2023 News


Christian Pauli.

Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’. The Turck Group was awarded this accolade for its attractiveness as an employer. The automation specialist has thus qualified for the ‘kununu Top Company Seal 2023’, placing it among approximately 5% of the most popular employers on kununu. To be awarded the Top Company Seal, a company must achieve a score of at least 3,8 stars from its own employees in the preceding 12 months. Of the employees that submitted a rating in the past two years, 85% would recommend Turck as an employer.

In the survey of ‘Germany’s Best Employers 2022’, Turck was again rated “very highly attractive”. With a score of 2,59, the company belongs to the 10% of the highest rated employers in the industrial sector. The nationwide survey carried out by die Welt rated 3906 companies from the service, trade and industrial sectors, involving over 700 000 citizens, in terms of their attractiveness as an employer.

“We are very pleased with the awards as they show that the Turck Group continues to be very attractive in Germany as an employer,” says managing director Christian Pauli, who is responsible for the areas of finance and HR management in Turck Holdings. “We are particularly pleased with the good ratings given by our employees, and the very high referral rate.”


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Turck Banner


