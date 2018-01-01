Digital Twin Consortium and OPC Foundation announce liaison agreement
March 2023
News
The Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) and OPC Foundation have announced a liaison agreement to accelerate the development and adoption of digital twin-enabling technologies. The DTC and the OPC Foundation have worked closely in several open-source reference implementation projects on GitHub and have agreed to collaborate even closer. “We are excited about working with OPC Foundation,” said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO of DTC. “Through our collaboration, we will influence interoperability standards and processes that will advance the use of digital twins in manufacturing across many industries.”
The DTC and OPC Foundation have agreed to the following activities:
• Collaborating on standardisation requirements.
• Realising interoperability by harmonising technology components and other elements.
• Aligning work in horizontal domains for adoption in vertical domains and use cases, proof of concepts and value innovation platforms (VIP) programmes, including technology, terminology and taxonomy; security and trustworthiness; conceptual, informational, structural and behavioural models; enabling technologies such as simulation and AI, technology stack across the digital twin lifecycle; and case study development.
• Developing and understanding open-source reference implementations.
Stefan Hoppe, president of the OPC Foundation, said: “The OPC Foundation maintains the global standard for secure industrial interoperability for information modelling and data exchange, which, as part of this relationship with DTC, benefits all who wish to create semantically identical digital twins. Our involvement to liaise with DTC further strengthens the user’s ability to model each data aspect quickly and precisely, creating and interacting with any digital twin. Digital twins will be fully compatible with the OPC UA framework used in the run-time components within the operational domain.”
“As one of the key contributors to Digital Twin Consortium’s open-source programme, Microsoft saw the rising demand for open digital twin technology and industrial interoperability standards like OPC UA. The collaboration of OPC Foundation and DTC will continue to elevate the impact of digital twin technologies. The two organisations have already started collaborating on open-source projects and these projects will expand to include emerging technologies,” said Erich Barnstedt, chief architect of standards at Microsoft. Both consortia will exchange information through regular consultations, joint contributor relations, seminars, open-source projects and other activities.
For more information contact Stefan Hoppe, OPC Foundation, stefan.hoppe@opcfoundation.org, www.opcfoundation.org
Further reading:
Emerson named Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson Automation Solutions
News
Emerson has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ for the fifth time, an honour the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Do you have a technosignature?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Sometimes it can be difficult to get the balance right between having your head in the sand and lying awake worrying about things you can’t control. I am enormously cheered up when I think about some ...
Read more...
Brand new WearCheck laboratories
Wearcheck Africa
News
WearCheck recently opened its newest laboratory in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape. This has reduced turnaround time for local samples to 24 hours or less.
Read more...
Schneider Electric achieves in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric has been recognised in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.
Read more...
Turck nominated as top employer
Turck Banner
News
Turck Banner South Africa is proud to announce that Turck Germany has once more been nominated as one of Germany’s top employers, and is once more a ‘kununu Top Company’.
Read more...
Appointment
Hytec Fluid Technology
News
Werner Joubert has been appointed general manager of Hytec Fluid Technology.
Read more...
Online community for engineers
RS Components SA
News
RS Group has announced the launch of the next phase of DesignSpark, the fast-growing online community for engineers. It offers a suite of design tools plus comprehensive 2D/3D and electronics part libraries, and a host of design resources.
Read more...
RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
News
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity
Read more...
Endress+Hauser’s successful conference
Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
Endress+Hauser South Africa’s Annual ONE Conference 2023
brought together more than 100 delegates, including guests from Europe, representatives from across southern Africa, and local colleagues.
Read more...
Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM
Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, ...
Read more...