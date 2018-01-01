Editor's Choice
Brand new WearCheck laboratories

March 2023 News

WearCheck recently opened its newest laboratory in Kathu, the iron ore capital of the Northern Cape. This has reduced turnaround time for local samples to 24 hours or less. The company’s unique Kathu laboratory is created from three remodelled shipping containers. WearCheck’s head office in Westville is where the distinctive mobile laboratories are compiled in repurposed shipping containers, kitted out with the latest laboratory instruments. The design is fluid, to accommodate new industry developments.

WearCheck managing director, Neil Robinson is addressing the infrastructure deficit in Africa by providing world-class scientific analysis services in remote areas near mining and other industries. “While establishing a brick and mortar laboratory in certain locations is often hindered by the lack of basic infrastructure, the container laboratories are relatively simple to place in areas with limited resources. Ensuring consistently accurate test results is critical, therefore each mobile laboratory is connected to the WearCheck South Africa LIMS system, which guarantees quality control,” he says.

WearCheck also recently relocated its Johannesburg laboratory and its dedicated divisions − asset reliability care, transformer oil testing, and water analysis and lubricant-enabled reliability services − to a convenient, ultra-modern new location in Edenvale. “With all our services under one roof, WearCheck Johannesburg is truly a one-stop hub for customers making use of more than one of our condition monitoring programmes,” concludes Robinson. WearCheck’s growing footprint extends across nine countries in Africa and beyond, including many satellite offices and 15 world-class laboratories.


