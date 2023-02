EtherCAT Technology Group event update: January to March 2023

Further reading:

Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM

Siemens South Africa News

Energy shapes the future of Africa’s automation and manufacturing industries

Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip extend partnership to Nigeria

Schneider Electric South Africa News

World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station

Emerson Automation Solutions News

Africa Automation at the Gallagher Convention Centre

From the editor's desk: What’s in, what’s out

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News

New leadership appointments at Bosch Rexroth South Africa

Success in the third generation

Endress+Hauser South Africa News

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari

Hitachi Energy helps accelerate the energy transition

Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized,The importance of energy security in shaping South Africa’s economic future is a key focus of the Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF), the continent’s most comprehensive and focused automationSchneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a leading provider of locally manufactured educational equipment in South Africa, have seen their collaboration go from strength-to-strength to extend beyond theKorea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.12th Africa Automation Technology Fair, co-located with the inaugural Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair and Summit (FMA) for 2023.Welcome to this bumper issue of. It has been a privilege to be able to put together this issue and I’ve really enjoyed being involved with such a respected magazine whileBosch Rexroth South Africa has appointed Mike Harrison as chief operating officer and Freddie Kühn as general manager of Hytec South Africa.Endress+Hauser is entering its 70th anniversary year with confidence. The company is on sound footing, and its global footprint ensures stability. The shareholder family has everything in place to ensure a smooth handover of responsibility to the third generation.Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME). The companyHitachi Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sun Africa and its sister company, UGT Renewables, to collaborate on utility-scale solar photovoltaic power generation projects that will accelerate the energy transition and provide access to energy in emerging and developing markets worldwide.