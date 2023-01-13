Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station

February 2023 News

Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles. The project is an important step toward the two organisations’ goals of reducing emissions, driving investment in hydrogen, and accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy. “We are committed to building smart, safe hydrogen refuelling infrastructure by leveraging IT-based integrated operations, using large capacity, high-efficiency charging systems and, most importantly, strengthening design safety standards,” said KyungSil Lee, KOHYGEN’s chief executive officer.

The JeonjuPyeonghwa hydrogen refuelling station is the first gas hydrogen refuelling station of the 35 high-capacity gas or liquid hydrogen refuelling stations KOHYGEN plans to construct across Korea by 2025. The first station has a charging capacity of 300 kilograms per hour, which can fuel up to 15 buses and trucks per hour, or over 100 per day – 12 times more than an average-capacity hydrogen station.

To further lay the foundation for a stable hydrogen supply chain, Emerson and KOHYGEN are collaborating on technical standards for future high-capacity commercial refuelling stations and similar projects. KOHYGEN plans to expand its hydrogen supply platform to service hydrogen-powered aircraft, ships and other diverse forms of transportation.

“In line with Emerson’s ‘Greening By’ sustainability strategy, we have worked on a range of hydrogen projects globally, applying our expertise and innovative technologies to scale hydrogen consumption and make renewable energy a reality,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s chief sustainability officer. “Partnering with KOHYGEN is another critical step forward in diversifying our global energy mix.”

In addition to deep domain experience across the hydrogen value chain, Emerson is providing core technologies, including temperature transmitters, flowmeters, pressure transmitters, PLCs and valves, to deliver the high level of performance necessary for developing a commercially-viable hydrogen charging model that can expand Korea’s domestic hydrogen market and serve as a template in other countries.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, ...

Read more...
Energy shapes the future of Africa’s automation and manufacturing industries
News
The importance of energy security in shaping South Africa’s economic future is a key focus of the Africa Automation and Technology Fair (AATF), the continent’s most comprehensive and focused automation ...

Read more...
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip extend partnership to Nigeria
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric and Amtec Techniquip, a leading provider of locally manufactured educational equipment in South Africa, have seen their collaboration go from strength-to-strength to extend beyond the ...

Read more...
Emerson reinvents Crosby J-Series pressure relief valves
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has announced the release of two new-to-the-world technologies for the Crosby J-Series pressure relief valve (PRV) product line.

Read more...
Pressure reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell performance
Emerson Automation Solutions Pressure Measurement & Control
Emerson has launched a pressure-reducing regulator specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions.

Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group event update: January to March 2023
News
EtherCAT International Technology Week (ITW), China: Online    9 - 13 January 2023: Web Conference    For further information please see:    https://www.ethercat.org/en/events/event_details_AEA11D94894E45F895D35DDDCF46665F.htm...

Read more...
Africa Automation at the Gallagher Convention Centre
News
12th Africa Automation Technology Fair, co-located with the inaugural Future Manufacturing Africa Trade Fair and Summit (FMA) for 2023.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: What’s in, what’s out
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
      Welcome to this bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. It has been a privilege to be able to put together this issue and I’ve really enjoyed being involved with such a respected magazine while ...

Read more...
New leadership appointments at Bosch Rexroth South Africa
News
Bosch Rexroth South Africa has appointed Mike Harrison as chief operating officer and Freddie Kühn as general manager of Hytec South Africa.

Read more...
Success in the third generation
Endress+Hauser South Africa News
Endress+Hauser is entering its 70th anniversary year with confidence. The company is on sound footing, and its global footprint ensures stability. The shareholder family has everything in place to ensure a smooth handover of responsibility to the third generation.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved