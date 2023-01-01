Emerson reinvents Crosby J-Series pressure relief valves

Emerson has announced the release of two new-to-the-world technologies for the Crosby J-Series pressure relief valve (PRV) product line. The first is the Balanced Diaphragm, which eliminates the need for bellows in PRVs, while providing balanced operation against backpressure to lower cost of ownership and enhance performance. The second technology is Bellows Leak Detection, enabling remote detection of bellows ruptures in PRVs, with the capability to reduce and accurately calculate volumetric emissions in real time.
Where backpressure is present, spring-loaded PRVs often utilise bellows to ensure balanced operation. Data analysis from 30 000 PRV service records across different industries and valve brands shows a bellows failure rate between 2 and 6%. In other words, a plant with 1000 bellows PRVs may have between 20 to 60 PRVs continuously operating with damaged bellows. The most common causes of bellows failures are excessive backpressure and rapid cycling. Ruptured bellows will cause fugitive emissions and may prevent valve operation at the designed set pressure, with the risk of catastrophic overpressure events.
The Crosby Balanced Diaphragm can replace bellows in PRV applications to address these and other issues. Its innovative design extends the backpressure limits from 60 to 80% and increases the Kb backpressure correction factor by up to 15%, expanding the application range of spring-loaded PRVs. The Kb factor is used to size PRVs when they are installed in closed systems subject to backpressure. Extending the backpressure limit and increasing the Kb factor often permits the use of smaller valves. In addition, diaphragms are inherently more resilient than bellows for higher backpressures and rapid cycling applications. Upgrading to a Balanced Diaphragm therefore lowers maintenance costs, improves reliability, and increases stability.
The second technology, Bellows Leak Detection, addresses the problem of bellows failures, which are challenging to detect and often remain unnoticed for years until removal of the valve for periodic service. Leak detection and repair (LDAR) programmes may include PRVs, but their target sources for leakage detection are flanges or valve seats, so bellows ruptures will generate fugitive emissions through the PRV bonnet vent that may not be in the LDAR scope. In addition, PRV installations are often difficult to access and in hazardous locations, making leak detection difficult.
The Bellows Leak Detection solution is a safer and more efficient method for detecting bellows failures and emissions. It consists of a backup piston and a Rosemount wireless or wired pressure transmitter. The backup piston can reduce emissions by over 90% in the event of a bellows rupture, because it has a much smaller clearance than a standard bonnet vent, and it ensures balanced operation. The pressure transmitter provides instant timestamped notification of bellows failure and emissions volume data in real time.
Upgrade kits for existing Crosby J-Series PRVs are available for both new technologies, and new PRVs can be purchased with these features pre-installed.
“With the growing global emphasis on sustainability, an increasing number of PRVs that currently vent to the atmosphere will require connections to flare systems, to curb emissions. The resulting higher backpressures will push the limits of existing PRV designs, and the Balanced Diaphragm and Bellows Leak Detection breakthrough innovations will help our customers address this need,” said Judson Duncan, president of Emerson’s pressure management business.
Low emission valves Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Parker Hannifin is unveiling a series of valves tested to ISO 15848-1 Class C, a standard that sets out the measurement, test and qualification procedures for fugitive emissions from industrial valves. The Class C valves complement Parker’s existing solutions for the more stringent Class A and B leak rate designations, while minimising the investment required by the customer.
Read more...5-port solenoid valves SMC Corporation South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
When selecting a 5-port solenoid valve for your application, there are many options to choose from and factors to consider.
Read more...A cost-effective flow control valve
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Sun Hydraulics has released the company’s first solenoid-operated, three-way proportional flow control valve as part of the expanding line of FLeX Series valves.
Read more...Pressure reducing regulator improves hydrogen fuel cell performance Emerson Automation Solutions
Pressure Measurement & Control
Emerson has launched a pressure-reducing regulator specially designed for use onboard commercial hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The dual stage and patented active seal design delivers steady pressure and constant hydrogen fuel supply to fuel cells in the full range of vehicle operating conditions.
Read more...World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station Emerson Automation Solutions
News
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.
Read more...Automated cultivation of biomass Festo South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Algae are extremely efficient photosynthesisers, and absorb ten times more carbon dioxide than land plants. In bioreactors equipped with appropriate sensors, control technology and automation, the efficiency of algae can be increased to a hundred times that of land plants. The PhotoBionicCell research project, part of the Festo Bionic Learning Network, is demonstrating a potential approach for industrial biologisation in the future.
Read more...Cavity cartridges for lower pressure systems
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Sun Hydraulics has launched the Sun Common (SC) cavity cartridge valves. Joining the broad range of existing Sun Hydraulics cartridge valves, these new cavity cartridges are optimised for lower pressure ...