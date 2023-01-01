PSD direct drives with IO-Link

February 2023 Motion Control & Drives

The product family of PSD direct drives includes a range of mechatronic systems with integrated control, which can be individually configured using a modular principle. In addition to the design in transverse or longitudinal direction, it is possible to choose between variants for torque and output shaft, bus communication, device protection type or various software modules, among others.

For PSD devices equipped with IO-Link bus systems, the standard software has now been extended with the E-Ident function, which enables distinct device identification.

By comparing the data with a digital authentication code, the E-Ident function enables machine and system engineers to check machine components that have been used, or replaced for originality. As a supplier of high-quality systems for format adjustments, the Germany-based drive technology specialist Halstrup-Walcher supports smooth machine functionality. In addition, it is possible to check whether original spare parts from Halstrup-Walcher were used before the machine manufacturer provides warranty service.

The function has been integrated into the standard software of all PSD direct drives with IO-Link buses.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





