The product family of PSD direct drives includes a range of mechatronic systems with integrated control, which can be individually configured using a modular principle. In addition to the design in transverse or longitudinal direction, it is possible to choose between variants for torque and output shaft, bus communication, device protection type or various software modules, among others.
For PSD devices equipped with IO-Link bus systems, the standard software has now been extended with the E-Ident function, which enables distinct device identification.
By comparing the data with a digital authentication code, the E-Ident function enables machine and system engineers to check machine components that have been used, or replaced for originality. As a supplier of high-quality systems for format adjustments, the Germany-based drive technology specialist Halstrup-Walcher supports smooth machine functionality. In addition, it is possible to check whether original spare parts from Halstrup-Walcher were used before the machine manufacturer provides warranty service.
The function has been integrated into the standard software of all PSD direct drives with IO-Link buses.
First sanitisation robots in South Africa Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.
Read more...Drive-based solutions enhance operational efficiency and safety of machines Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s NORD predictive maintenance solutions offer fast, efficient, and comprehensive evaluation of analog and digital data, to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of machines. The intelligent PLC in NORD drive technology forms the basis for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.
Read more...Industrial gear units for lifting drives in mining Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG has launched a new range of Nord industrial gear units, designed to enhance the efficiency of lifting gear used in many industries, including the mining sector. Lifting applications place great demands ...
Read more...Power density breakthrough for power supplies and loads Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
EA Elektro-Automatik has introduced its 60 kW and 30 kW programmable DC power supplies, programmable bidirectional DC power supplies, and DC programmable regenerative electronic loads. The new products are intended for use in production ATE systems, and automated process control systems requiring high power.
Read more...Bearings drive cost-saving in food plants
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s advanced Life-Lube bearing are specifically for use in sectors where contact with water and process fluids is unavoidable, and where excellent chemical resistance and long lubrication life are primary requirements.
Read more...Assembly line for the automotive industry Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
How do you design a new assembly line and go on to reduce the footprint of the concept by another quarter? And how can you later increase the productivity of this highly consolidated line even further? ...
Read more...Limit switches for show-stopping performance
Motion Control & Drives
A well produced theatre experience is capable of entrancing the audience to the point that the members are fully immersed. Ironically, this means that most theatregoers fail to appreciate the engineering ...
Read more...Managing wear and friction in mini motors
Motion Control & Drives
Understanding the impact of friction and wear on a mini motor, as well as the factors that cause them, is a key specification requirement. Technically known as the study of tribology, the effects are ...
Read more...Latest technology for marine customers
Motion Control & Drives
Cummins marine customers have limited time to spend in dock for any repairs or maintenance, which means an effective response and quick turnaround time is essential. To gauge the specific requirements ...