Industrial gear units for lifting drives in mining

BMG has launched a new range of Nord industrial gear units, designed to enhance the efficiency of lifting gear used in many industries, including the mining sector. Lifting applications place great demands on limited installation space for drives. The MAXXDRIVE XD industrial gear units have been designed by Nord Drivesystems with an increased centre distance that is ideally suited to the U-shaped configuration of the drive, motor, and cable drum used in lifting equipment in all kinds of cranes. BMG is now able to offer the mining sector a complete package of running gear and lifting gear drives for cranes from a single source.
The housing of the gear units has been specially designed for lifting applications and optimised for downward loads. The elongated arrangement of gear stages also enables a mechanical tailor-made dimensioning of the gear unit with sufficient centre distance – thereby avoiding over-dimensioning.
BMG offers this range in five sizes, with centre distances between 509 and 963 mm, and in in versions with three or four gear stages that have identical housing dimensions and centre distances. This feature enables customers to standardise and reduce versions for the construction of cranes. In addition, the MAXXDRIVE XD covers a wide speed range, with a maximum nominal gear ratio of i = 355. The constant torque across the whole speed ratio guarantees high efficiency while in use. The gear units are suitable for ports, logistics and shipyards, in metal, chemical and paper facilities, and for bulk goods shipment.
First sanitisation robots in South Africa Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Patient and healthcare worker safety in South African hospitals is set to reach a new level of excellence with the launch of the revolutionary HERO21 robotic sanitisation system.
Read more...Drive-based solutions enhance operational efficiency and safety of machines Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s NORD predictive maintenance solutions offer fast, efficient, and comprehensive evaluation of analog and digital data, to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of machines. The intelligent PLC in NORD drive technology forms the basis for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.
Read more...PSD direct drives with IO-Link Vepac Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
The product family of PSD direct drives includes a range of mechatronic systems with integrated control, which can be individually configured using a modular principle.
Read more...Bearings drive cost-saving in food plants
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s advanced Life-Lube bearing are specifically for use in sectors where contact with water and process fluids is unavoidable, and where excellent chemical resistance and long lubrication life are primary requirements.
Read more...Assembly line for the automotive industry Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
How do you design a new assembly line and go on to reduce the footprint of the concept by another quarter? And how can you later increase the productivity of this highly consolidated line even further? ...
Read more...Limit switches for show-stopping performance
Motion Control & Drives
A well produced theatre experience is capable of entrancing the audience to the point that the members are fully immersed. Ironically, this means that most theatregoers fail to appreciate the engineering ...
Read more...Managing wear and friction in mini motors
Motion Control & Drives
Understanding the impact of friction and wear on a mini motor, as well as the factors that cause them, is a key specification requirement. Technically known as the study of tribology, the effects are ...
Read more...Latest technology for marine customers
Motion Control & Drives
Cummins marine customers have limited time to spend in dock for any repairs or maintenance, which means an effective response and quick turnaround time is essential. To gauge the specific requirements ...
Read more...Lock Bolt pins and collars Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
According to BMG specialists, vibration and shock can quickly impair joint integrity and negatively affect overall product performance, especially in demanding applications, like vibrating screens.
...