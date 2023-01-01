Industrial gear units for lifting drives in mining

BMG has launched a new range of Nord industrial gear units, designed to enhance the efficiency of lifting gear used in many industries, including the mining sector. Lifting applications place great demands on limited installation space for drives. The MAXXDRIVE XD industrial gear units have been designed by Nord Drivesystems with an increased centre distance that is ideally suited to the U-shaped configuration of the drive, motor, and cable drum used in lifting equipment in all kinds of cranes. BMG is now able to offer the mining sector a complete package of running gear and lifting gear drives for cranes from a single source.

The housing of the gear units has been specially designed for lifting applications and optimised for downward loads. The elongated arrangement of gear stages also enables a mechanical tailor-made dimensioning of the gear unit with sufficient centre distance – thereby avoiding over-dimensioning.

BMG offers this range in five sizes, with centre distances between 509 and 963 mm, and in in versions with three or four gear stages that have identical housing dimensions and centre distances. This feature enables customers to standardise and reduce versions for the construction of cranes. In addition, the MAXXDRIVE XD covers a wide speed range, with a maximum nominal gear ratio of i = 355. The constant torque across the whole speed ratio guarantees high efficiency while in use. The gear units are suitable for ports, logistics and shipyards, in metal, chemical and paper facilities, and for bulk goods shipment.

