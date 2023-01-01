Respond to conveyor jams faster

One of the most persistent issues that customers talk about in the material handling market is conveyor jams. The lost productivity, damage to equipment, and unnecessary shutdowns due to false conveyor jams, all add up. Additionally, when products get stuck in conveyor jams, they can incur damage from repeated collisions, so jams need to be identified immediately and resolved as soon as possible. Turck Banner has listened to its customers and developed a simple yet effective solution to solve the issues related to conveyor jams.
The Turck Banner Q5X Jam Detection Sensor is a plug-and-play solution that immediately alerts operators whenever a physical jam occurs. They can then clear the jam and get the line moving again with minimal interruption. This helps reduce overall downtime significantly, particularly for conveyor systems featuring curves, gravity-fed spirals, and other potential bottlenecks.
Traditionally, jam detection on conveyors incorporates a photoelectric sensor beam that products interrupt as they move forward through the system. When one item completely passes the sensor beam, there should be a gap before the next item interrupts it, and these regularly recurring gaps are used to identify individual items and maintain proper automation speed.
By contrast, the Q5X Jam Detection Sensor does not rely on gap identification. Instead, it extends the functionality of Turck Banner’s existing dual-mode technology with a built-in jam algorithm. This enables the sensor to detect changes in signal strength and distance between the face of the sensor and the products. With this approach, the sensor can easily detect when items are freely flowing. This is a much more accurate method of detecting conveyor jams when they occur.
A false jam occurs when a sensing system detects a conveyor jam when in fact no jam is actually present. For example, a typical sensor might incorrectly identify a jam in a production line if two packages that are freely moving through the system are simply too close together for a visual gap between them to be registered. These false jams cause lost productivity due to unnecessary stopping of lines, causing downstream processes to be starved for work, and wasted time when maintenance is forced to check on problems that do not exist. The Q5X Jam Detection Sensor drastically reduces false jams − in some instances reducing them by 80 to 90%.
Detecting transparent labels at high speed Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
When a line needs to change over to a new product, automated labelling systems must be able to quickly switch from recognising opaque labels to clear labels. The solution from Turck Banner is the SLU4 ultrasonic sensor, which allows the labels to run through the sensor at high speed before being placed on the bottles.
Read more...Planning for cloud when there’s no one-size-fits-all
IT in Manufacturing
Every organisation today is either using – or looking to move to – the cloud for scalability, agility and continuity. But for those still early in the cloud journey, it is important to understand that the cloud is a concept, not a place, and there is no one cloud service or model to suit all business use cases.
Read more...Enhance industrial network security RJ Connect
IT in Manufacturing
Amid continuing disruption to the global supply chain, industrial organisations are seeking ways to stabilise their operations in order to preserve their competitive advantage.To capture, transmit and ultimately transform data into meaningful insights, organisations are implementing innovative networking technologies to speed up their digitalisation journey. However, connected equipment poses new cybersecurity risks, and requires security features at the component level to mitigate these risks.
Read more...Buildings, meet your digital twin Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is a revolutionary and futuristic solution that encompasses multiple applications and industries. However, its adoption is lagging in the buildings space in South Africa. It is important that the building industry starts adopting digital twin technology to tangibly demonstrate how much can be gained by implementing the technology.
Read more...Analytics, connected devices, the edge and cloud Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Analytics today is the golden thread that runs through multiple market segments. It provides immense value on an executive and plant level, bridging challenges that come with siloed information, and it benefits the value chain from maintenance personnel to facility engineers and executives. However to unlock this value analytics and intelligence must run at every layer in an enterprise, from connected devices to edge applications to the cloud.
Read more...Investing in data integrity improves customer satisfaction
IT in Manufacturing
Investment in technology to improve data integrity has a positive impact on a wide range of business metrics, with customer satisfaction topping the list of improvements. Improving the integrity of data requires actionable data intelligence that increases the transparency of data by creating context, and which also enhances data quality.
Read more...Data-driven decision-making for long term success
IT in Manufacturing
Despite data being labelled as the ‘new gold’ of the digital era, many organisations fail to harness its value and still have data that goes unused, often because it is inaccessible, siloed or lost. This wastes time, money and other valuable resources.
Read more...Architecting infrastructure for outcomes
IT in Manufacturing
Only 7% of organisations have achieved the right levels of efficiency to achieve measurable growth and operational resilience. Mandla Mbonambi, CEO of Africonology, says that this highlights how important it is for organisations to assess their cloud readiness and build a strategy that allows them to achieve the true value of cloud and digital investments.