Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM

Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, kid-friendly learning content in as little as one hour. Through this new programme, Siemens intends to inspire, engage and educate students about the role and fundamentals of engineering before they begin high school, helping to create a robust pipeline of future engineers. Without that spark of interest, by the time students reach high school many will have already decided against engineering, based on common misconceptions about the field.
“A career in engineering can take many different paths, all of which can be rewarding and help make the world a better place. It is vital that pre-high school students are exposed to engineering careers and concepts earlier. Our aim is to empower educators to do exactly that with resources that can be deployed without additional training, and don’t place additional burdens on tight budgets,” said senior director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Brian Grogan.
Hour of Engineering is a direct response to the shortage of engineers. It aims to get students excited about engineering careers early and build confidence and problem-solving skills that they can apply in all fields of study, including engineering disciplines. Hour of Engineering learning content is aligned to science, technology, engineering and mathematics standards. Each learning activity is easy to implement and includes a teacher guide that provides suggested sequences for learning with options for one to 20 hours.
RX Africa launches the inaugural Infosecurity Africa event in 2023
To address the ongoing cyber risks facing business operations across the continent, RX Africa will in 2023 be launching the inaugural Infosecurity Africa, the African edition, under leading global cybersecurity and information security events group, Infosecurity
Read more...Endress+Hauser’s successful conference Endress+Hauser South Africa
Endress+Hauser South Africa’s Annual ONE Conference 2023 brought together more than 100 delegates, including guests from Europe, representatives from across southern Africa, and local colleagues.
Read more...World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station Emerson Automation Solutions
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.
Read more...From the editor's desk: What’s in, what’s out Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
Welcome to this bumper issue of SA Instrumentation & Control. It has been a privilege to be able to put together this issue and I’ve really enjoyed being involved with such a respected magazine while ...
Read more...Success in the third generation Endress+Hauser South Africa
Endress+Hauser is entering its 70th anniversary year with confidence. The company is on sound footing, and its global footprint ensures stability. The shareholder family has everything in place to ensure a smooth handover of responsibility to the third generation.