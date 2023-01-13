Editor's Choice
Siemens Hour of Engineering sparks interest in STEM

February 2023 News

Siemens Digital Industries Software has launched Hour of Engineering, an engaging online learning programme to empower educators to introduce students to engineering and technology with right-sized, kid-friendly learning content in as little as one hour. Through this new programme, Siemens intends to inspire, engage and educate students about the role and fundamentals of engineering before they begin high school, helping to create a robust pipeline of future engineers. Without that spark of interest, by the time students reach high school many will have already decided against engineering, based on common misconceptions about the field.

“A career in engineering can take many different paths, all of which can be rewarding and help make the world a better place. It is vital that pre-high school students are exposed to engineering careers and concepts earlier. Our aim is to empower educators to do exactly that with resources that can be deployed without additional training, and don’t place additional burdens on tight budgets,” said senior director of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Brian Grogan.

Hour of Engineering is a direct response to the shortage of engineers. It aims to get students excited about engineering careers early and build confidence and problem-solving skills that they can apply in all fields of study, including engineering disciplines. Hour of Engineering learning content is aligned to science, technology, engineering and mathematics standards. Each learning activity is easy to implement and includes a teacher guide that provides suggested sequences for learning with options for one to 20 hours.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


