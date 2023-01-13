New leadership appointments at Bosch Rexroth South Africa

February 2023 News



Mike Harrison, incoming chief operating officer, Bosch Rexroth South Africa.

Bosch Rexroth South Africa has announced that Mike Harrison, current Bosch Rexroth regional director East Africa and general manager of Hytec SA, has been appointed to the role of chief operating officer at Bosch Rexroth South Africa, reporting to Chris Riley, group CEO.

In his new role, Harrison retains responsibility for Bosch Rexroth Africa Development, Mozambique and Namibia, while assuming responsibility for group strategy. He has been at the helm of Hytec for more than a decade, with the more recent extension of his role and responsibility to East Africa. Through his leadership, the company has experienced significant geographic expansion, both locally and at a regional level. He also played an instrumental role in the successful merger between Bosch Rexroth and the previously known Hytec Group.



Freddie Kühn, incoming general manager, Hytec SA.

Harrison will be succeeded by Freddie Kühn as the new general manager of Hytec SA. Kühn is the current sales director at Hytec SA, having assumed responsibility for sales in the organisation three years ago as part of the group’s succession plan. He has contributed to the success of Hytec SA for more than 25 years and will now take responsibility for the rest of the functions within Hytec SA. Kühn has worked closely with Harrison and has made significant contributions to Hytec SA.

