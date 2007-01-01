Lock Bolt pins and collars

January 2023 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

According to BMG specialists, vibration and shock can quickly impair joint integrity and negatively affect overall product performance, especially in demanding applications, like vibrating screens.

“BMG’s Lock Bolt pins and collars, which are designed to replace bolted and welded joints, provide high strength, vibration resistant fastening that reduces downtime and improves safety standards by removing sheet gap and maintaining tension over time,” says business development manager, Maryna Werner. “This robust two-piece fastening system is vibration-resistant, tamper-proof and fast and easy to install. An important advantage for users is that re-torquing is not necessary because of the annular locking groove design. Added to this, the Lock Bolt fastening system ensures high clamp force, tensile and shear strength, and is fully compatible with existing tooling.

Lock Bolt pins and collars are suitable for applications where structural integrity is critical, where welding is not an option and where safety cannot be compromised. Reliable structural joints ensure improved performance, greater productivity and profitability, as well as greater safety. High vibration stress tests prove that these fasteners consistently maintain 98% of their pre-load and that the uniform clamp force is consistent for long-term joint reliability.

Selection of the correct fastening system requires consideration of the following factors: the material of the fastener or its surface coating should be compatible with the application’s material; the diameter of the fastener is determined by the shear and tensile strength required; and the fastener length depends on the total material thickness that requires fastening. Various fastener head styles are available for specific clearance requirements.

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





