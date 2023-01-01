Latest technology for marine customers
January 2023
Motion Control & Drives
Cummins marine customers have limited time to spend in dock for any repairs or maintenance, which means an effective response and quick turnaround time is essential. To gauge the specific requirements of its marine customer base, and how best to respond to these, the Cummins marine business based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates completed an extensive survey that will underpin its strategy for this important sector going forward.
A full range of commercial and recreational marine diesel engines is available from Cummins, in addition to marine application engineering services and a global parts and service network. These engines range from three to 95 litres, with Cummins having a legacy of 80 years experience in the segment. Its variable-speed propulsion solutions have been designed specifically for the challenges of commercial, government and recreational marine applications.
All have proven extremely durable in arduous marine environments, meeting the necessary emissions standards.
Cummins ReCon engines are an ideal solution for budget conscious customers, offering major benefits such as reliability, performance, service network, warranty and price. “Reliability is probably the most critical factor in the marine segment, together with a global service and distribution network,” says parts territory manager, Prafulla Dande. “Embarking on this survey assured our customers that Cummins is proactive rather than reactive, especially when it comes to making them aware of new products and the latest technological developments. Cummins’ global experience and distribution network stands it in good stead in this regard.”
For more information contact Sbu Gule, Cummins Africa Middle East, +27 11 451 3400, [email protected], www.cummins.com
