Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Improving order picking with robots

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Together, shipping, receiving, and storage count for less than half of all warehousing activity costs. The lion’s share of expenses − a whopping 55% − is bound in order picking. Breaking down the various activities associated with order picking, we find that over 60% of the time is spent walking, with writing, searching and picking tasks compromising the other 40%.

Given the data, it is safe to say that automating the ‘walking’ portion of an order picking operation will have a strong positive impact on overall warehouse activity. Omron logistics strategic account manager, Yaqing Sun recently discussed some strategies for using autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for this purpose at the Automate 2022 show.

Let us take a look at a few methods for replacing unnecessary walking time with AMRs.

Strategy #1: Transporting items to employees (goods to person)

By having an AMR autonomously move goods to a warehouse associate, you can reduce the amount of time that associate spends walking, which in turn reduces fatigue and generally improves work satisfaction. In addition, it improves traceability by automating the QR code scanning process.

Some potential downsides of this method include high up-front investment costs, a relatively long integration and/or installation time, and the likelihood of infrastructure changes to the facility. Still, logistics facilities by and large find that the productivity benefits heavily outweigh the initial costs of deployment.

Strategy #2: Transporting items between zones (person to goods)

This strategy involves breaking up the warehouse into separate order picking zones, each of which will have a dedicated employee. Since a single order might involve picking from more than one zone, an autonomous mobile robot will move between the zones, stopping whenever an employee needs to retrieve a particular item.

Although each employee still must do some walking, having AMRs traverse the long distances between zones cuts down on the walking by a significant amount. The main downside of this method is that employees must still scan items manually, so traceability isn’t fully automated.

Strategy #3: Transporting items to a robot (goods to robot)

This method has the dual advantages of high accuracy and low dependence on labour availability, making it a good option for companies struggling to hire personnel. Slight downsides include high investment costs and the possibility of lower throughput relative to manual picking.

Nonetheless, collaborative robotic technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and solutions that connect an autonomous mobile robot with a cobot are going to become more and more efficient. Furthermore, both AMRs and cobots can work around the clock with minimal downtime.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Magnetic encoder for brushless DC motors
Motion Control & Drives
Portescap, an industry-leading supplier of motion control solutions, is introducing the M-Sense22, a magnetic encoder option perfectly suited for its brushless DC motor platform. The new encoder pairs ...

Read more...
Split cylindrical roller bearings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s high-performance HKT split cylindrical roller bearings, which were developed to operate efficiently in demanding environments, are incorporated into conveyors, fans, cooling beds, continuous casters, ...

Read more...
Automated palletising system
Motion Control & Drives
Danone Boksburg sought a solution that would automate its manually operated palletising process. Tectra Automation was awarded the contract, and successfully designed, supplied, installed and commissioned ...

Read more...
Lubricants for wind power plants
Motion Control & Drives
The spotlight is firmly on the uptake of clean energy sources, as the government aims to increase its share of renewable energy in its energy mix from 11% to 41% by 2030. This means the deployment of ...

Read more...
Differential compact drives
Motion Control & Drives
For OEMs that require miniaturised motion systems with higher ratio gear reduction, maintaining compact dimensions is a key requirement. Commonly, these applications also need optimal power density ...

Read more...
Breakthrough in linear technology
Motion Control & Drives
To maximise the service life of a linear guide and keep the drive energy low, it is important to minimise friction and wear. Motion plastics specialist, igus has now achieved a breakthrough in tribological ...

Read more...
Girth gears for scrubber upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Drive technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE is installing four of its large segmented girth gear systems at De Beer’s Venetia Diamond Mine in Limpopo province. Venetia mine, in operation since 1992, ...

Read more...
Just the right amount of fertiliser
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Plants need nitrogen. Unfortunately, they can only absorb this element in the form of soluble nitrate compounds. Excess nitrogen fertilisers can thus easily find their way into the groundwater where ...

Read more...
Motors for high standards of hygiene
Motion Control & Drives
Automated processes are standard practice in the food industry. Production efficiency is not the only motivation, hygiene also plays a key role. We met with Deprag Schulz product manager, Dagmar Dübbelde to discuss how to design a drive to meet these requirements and incorporate both these goals.

Read more...
New dynamism for robotic drives
DNH Tradeserve Motion Control & Drives
Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved