Magnetic encoder for brushless DC motors

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Portescap, an industry-leading supplier of motion control solutions, is introducing the M-Sense22, a magnetic encoder option perfectly suited for its brushless DC motor platform. The new encoder pairs well with Portescap’s brushless slotless motors ranging from 22 to 40 mm in diameter, and features an integrated RS422 line driver, delivers an accuracy up to 1,5°, and offers a wide resolution range up to 1024 lines. The MSense-22 is also able to easily provide both incremental and absolute feedback, even at high input speeds up to 200 000 rpm, due to the latest in chip technology.

This encoder is an excellent choice for applications requiring high-precision positioning feedback and a wide range of resolution capabilities, especially those within the aerospace and defence, industrial power tools, robotics, and life sciences markets.

Specific applications that will greatly realise the benefits of the M-Sense22 encoder include missile fin actuation, drones, portable ultrasound probes, grippers, and nut runners/electric screwdrivers.

