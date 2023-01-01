Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Just the right amount of fertiliser

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Plants need nitrogen. Unfortunately, they can only absorb this element in the form of soluble nitrate compounds. Excess nitrogen fertilisers can thus easily find their way into the groundwater where they are unwanted. Applying no more fertiliser than the plants can actually absorb is therefore practical environmental protection. The new Aero fertiliser spreaders from agricultural machinery manufacturer, Rauch Landmaschinenfabrik, put the mineral fertiliser exactly where it is needed and in just the right quantity. Motors from Faulhaber assist with the precision dosing.

Refining the spreading pattern

The conventional method for spreading mineral fertilisers on a field uses twin disc spreaders. The fertiliser falls out of the reservoir container behind the tractor onto two horizontally rotating discs. Their rotary movement ejects the grains up to 25 metres to the left and right as the machine drives over the field. While this allows large areas to be fertilised in a short amount of time, the distribution is performed at a fixed rate and is calculated on the basis of the total area. The spreading pattern is imprecise; in the case of irregular field shapes, in curves, and along the edges of roads, so there are inevitably strips that receive too little or too much fertiliser.

“We are able to avoid all of these drawbacks with our precise fertiliser spreaders,” says team leader, Maximilian Zimmer. “Here, the granulate is not ejected over a large area but instead lands on the field through a system of tubes in the correct quantity, and is finely dispersed. During this process, the machine can block out specific areas that require no fertiliser.”

Dosing system with switchable sections

The basis for such precision fertilisation is the MultiRate dosing system, which is the world’s first dosing and distribution system for granulated fertiliser for small-scale and precise plant nutrition for pneumatic fertiliser spreaders. It allows 30 spreading sections to be switched on and off individually. The applied quantity can be controlled individually for each section. This allows a reduction in fertiliser usage per unit area of up to 23% as well as a significant increase in yield.

The fertiliser granulate lands on the field through thirty individual tubes, precisely dosed in strips of 1 to 1,2 metres in width. Each individual infeed uses sophisticated technology. The fertiliser is guided through multiple funnels to six metering shafts with five segments each. These are CAN-bus-controlled and are equipped with cam wheels that divide the granulate into small portions. The granulate is then accelerated by a stream of air and transported to the outlet.

Motor speed controls fertiliser quantity

Each cam wheel segment is moved by a Faulhaber brushless flat motor with a special customer-specific gearhead and can be individually actuated. “The speed of the motor controls the quantity of the fertiliser applied,” explains Zimmer. “The machine can thereby ensure that the quantity per unit area is always the same in a curve formation even though each outlet travels a different radius.”

In non-rectangular field geometries, if rows overlap or the machine encounters the side of a path, the individual outlets can be automatically switched off and switched back on again later. Here the dynamics of the motor are essential. It must reach the precisely specified speed with no time delay, and must deliver a high torque.

This power comes from an extremely compact drive with a diameter of just 42 mm and length of 49 mm including gearhead, all fitted in robust steel and aluminium housings. The unit can thus withstand the unavoidable mechanical vibrations that occur in agriculture, and in as weather extremes.

Taking variable soil quality into consideration

The MultiRate dosing system driven by the Faulhaber motor enables precision farming in the true sense of the word. The tracks left by the tractor wheels are excluded from fertilisation, as are small biotopes or other non-agricultural areas that may be located in the middle of fields. Furthermore, the fertiliser quantity can be precisely adapted to different soils within a field. “The soil quality is recorded in detail in digital application maps,” explains Zimmer. “Using such maps and GPS data, the machine control can adapt fertiliser application to the circumstances fully automatically.

He summarises: “This precision technology not only protects the environment and the groundwater, it also lowers costs. The farm has a higher yield with less fertiliser; and with a lower granulate quality, the cost of the fertiliser is significantly lower.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 76 563 2084
Fax: 086 653 5225
Email: [email protected]
www: www.hornet.cc
Articles: More information and articles about Horne Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Magnetic encoder for brushless DC motors
Motion Control & Drives
Portescap, an industry-leading supplier of motion control solutions, is introducing the M-Sense22, a magnetic encoder option perfectly suited for its brushless DC motor platform. The new encoder pairs ...

Read more...
Split cylindrical roller bearings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s high-performance HKT split cylindrical roller bearings, which were developed to operate efficiently in demanding environments, are incorporated into conveyors, fans, cooling beds, continuous casters, ...

Read more...
Improving order picking with robots
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
Together, shipping, receiving, and storage count for less than half of all warehousing activity costs. The lion’s share of expenses − a whopping 55% − is bound in order picking. Breaking down the various ...

Read more...
Automated palletising system
Motion Control & Drives
Danone Boksburg sought a solution that would automate its manually operated palletising process. Tectra Automation was awarded the contract, and successfully designed, supplied, installed and commissioned ...

Read more...
Lubricants for wind power plants
Motion Control & Drives
The spotlight is firmly on the uptake of clean energy sources, as the government aims to increase its share of renewable energy in its energy mix from 11% to 41% by 2030. This means the deployment of ...

Read more...
Differential compact drives
Motion Control & Drives
For OEMs that require miniaturised motion systems with higher ratio gear reduction, maintaining compact dimensions is a key requirement. Commonly, these applications also need optimal power density ...

Read more...
Breakthrough in linear technology
Motion Control & Drives
To maximise the service life of a linear guide and keep the drive energy low, it is important to minimise friction and wear. Motion plastics specialist, igus has now achieved a breakthrough in tribological ...

Read more...
Girth gears for scrubber upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Drive technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE is installing four of its large segmented girth gear systems at De Beer’s Venetia Diamond Mine in Limpopo province. Venetia mine, in operation since 1992, ...

Read more...
Motors for high standards of hygiene
Motion Control & Drives
Automated processes are standard practice in the food industry. Production efficiency is not the only motivation, hygiene also plays a key role. We met with Deprag Schulz product manager, Dagmar Dübbelde to discuss how to design a drive to meet these requirements and incorporate both these goals.

Read more...
New dynamism for robotic drives
DNH Tradeserve Motion Control & Drives
Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved