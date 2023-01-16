Hitachi Energy helps accelerate the energy transition
January 2023
News
Hitachi Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sun Africa and its sister company, UGT Renewables, to collaborate on utility-scale solar photovoltaic power generation projects that will accelerate the energy transition and provide access to energy in emerging and developing markets worldwide.
The partners are currently completing their first project together, a 370-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant across seven sites in Angola, the largest of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. They also have several utility-scale projects under negotiation in Africa and Eurasia, totalling more than 12 gigawatts in capacity.
Hitachi Energy is providing complete engineered solutions for optimised power collection packages and high-voltage grid connections, ensuring safe and reliable aggregation and transmission of power from the solar arrays to the power grid. Grid-eXpand grid connection solar solutions span the entire electrification of large-scale photovoltaic plants to deliver significant value. They are engineered, assembled, and factory-tested before delivery, ready for speedy and easy energisation on-site while reducing site-based construction risks.
The scope also includes an advanced supervisory control and data acquisition system that monitors the grid connection to help increase the flexibility of the energy system that is key in the integration of renewables. Advanced power consulting studies will also ensure grid code compliance and system-wide optimisation.
For more information contact Lerato Nkosi, Hitachi Energy, +27 63 699 2573, [email protected], www.hitachi.com
