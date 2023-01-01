Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter pot tending machine offers consistent braking performance in harsh conditions, a global manufacturer of industrial process equipment opted for a highly reliable Stromag NFF4F-LS brake.


Melting point

While aluminium is an abundant metal, its extraction is not straightforward. Aluminium smelters utilise electrolysis tanks to separate pure aluminium atoms from a solution of aluminium oxide and molten cryolite. During the electrolysis process, the pure molten aluminium sinks to the bottom of the tank, where it is tapped off and transported via machines.

This process is supported by aluminium smelter pot tending machines, which carry out the metal tapping, extraction and transport of liquid aluminium from the electrolysis tanks. Featuring a 27 ton capacity hoist to lift large quantities of molten aluminium, one machine from a global manufacturer of industrial process equipment required a robust braking system to reliably stop the hazardous load when overspeed was detected.

No heated discussions

During the build, the pot tending machine manufacturer identified design limitations regarding the standard hoist braking system proposed by the crane OEM. Replacement options were limited by the fact that there was no room to install a disc on the flange of the hoist drum; this eliminated the option to use calliper brakes. Looking for a solution, the manufacturer contacted Stromag based on its global reputation for providing reliable and robust braking systems for cranes.

Stromag business development manager, Laurent Desprez says: “We have a close relationship with this customer thanks to years of technical collaboration. To identify a suitable brake for the machine, we worked with the customer’s design engineering team, exploring all potential solutions. After this consultation, we decided that a custom size of our Stromag NFF4F-LS brake would provide the reliability and performance required.”

Reliability at melting point

Specifically designed for heavy-duty crane and industrial applications, the compact NFF4F-LS brake is a double disc spring-applied electromagnetic brake dedicated to low-speed applications. It delivers very high brake torque ranging from 4000 to 40 000 Nm, with strong wear resistance. The brake is excellent at dissipating heat – a definite advantage in the hot atmosphere of a metal mill. Adapted for maximum performance in harsh environments, the NFF4F-LS is a closed design with an ingress protection rating up to IP66. Major brake components feature a special nitrocarburated and postoxidated surface treatment to further enhance durability.


“Such an application required us to make dedicated calculations to ensure that the brake would fulfil the performance criteria in terms of the time and distance of the suspended load,” Desprez explains. “Using this data, we produced a custom size of the NFF4F-LS brake specifically for this application − the largest we have ever manufactured of this model. This bespoke approach ensures we can deliver a solution perfectly adapted to face the challenges of prolonged operation in an aluminium smelter.”

The brake was installed on the second low-speed shaft of the reducer, in line with the drum on the hoist. This overcame the inability to mount a brake disc on the drum itself.

One-stop-shop

As a global brake OEM and a leading brand of Altra Industrial Motion, Stromag was able to deliver a complete braking package. To set the limits of movement of the load, a Stromag Series 51 limit switch was included in the design. This was paired with an overspeed detector and encoder to control the brake. Sourcing all braking system components from a single, trusted supplier ensures consistent product quality, truly optimised brake performance and maximum reliability. Furthermore, gaining access to spares and maintenance support is much easier.

“Despite some design constraints, we were able to deliver an optimal braking system for this challenging application. Our collaboration with the customer, backed by a strong existing relationship, meant that we could deliver a complete package for the hoist that offered maximum braking reliability – exceptionally important when moving molten metal through a busy facility,” Desprez concludes.

For more information contact Patricia Ullrich, Stromag, +49 230 310 2239, [email protected], www.stromag.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New dynamism for robotic drives
DNH Tradeserve Motion Control & Drives
Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. ...

Read more...
Eliminating resonance in stepper motor applications
Motion Control & Drives
Engineers are increasingly turning to stepper motors for a simple and cost-effective positioning solution. However, due to the design of these motors and the way they are driven, there is an inherent ...

Read more...
Ammonia as energy
Motion Control & Drives
A New York startup, Amogy says it has successfully demonstrated the world’s first ammonia-powered tractor. The ammonia-to-energy system was incorporated into a standard, medium-sized John Deere tractor. ...

Read more...
Efficient spillage solutions
Motion Control & Drives
OST-Africa’s range of materials handling, screen and transmission products includes an efficient spillage solution, designed to prevent production losses during materials handling in diverse sectors.  ...

Read more...
Modular drives for power generation
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
To best meet urgent local needs and harsh conditions with massively improved lead times, SEW-EURODRIVE is on a mission to localise its modular drive concept for a variety of industrial drive applications. ...

Read more...
PC-based control for film and paper converting machines
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Machine builder Azco from Fairfield, New Jersey, has showed how it is possible to combine machine modules for feeding, cutting and placing flexible materials, thereby minimising engineering effort. An ...

Read more...
ATRO – the modular industrial robot system
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
The new ATRO (automation technology for robotics) system from Beckhoff is a modular industrial robot system that can be used to assemble the optimal robot structures for different applications on an individual and flexible basis.

Read more...
BMG retains Danfoss DrivePro service partner status
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s 24-hour service to customers includes a package of technical services ranging from telephone assistance, to repairs, to on-site support.

Read more...
IP67 PLCs control autonomous conveyor modules
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Self-driven, electric eCarts from the Krups Group optimise the assembly and testing track in the battery pack production of German car manufacturers.

Read more...
MV motors can deliver reliability and better total cost
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
Where electric motors are employed in critical applications, any underperformance or failure can cost owners dearly in downtime. This is where MV electric motors can help mitigate operational risk.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved