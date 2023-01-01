New dynamism for robotic drives

Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. The DT50 is the precursor to a new product family developed specifically for dynamic movements. The brushless motor with its frameless concept can be easily integrated into a wide range of applications by design engineers. It comes into its own in applications where speed can change in an instant, such as in collaborative robots or exoskeletons. When installed, the EC frameless DT50 effortlessly reaches a nominal torque of over 500 mNm at a nominal speed of 4000 rpm. This is despite a stator with an outside diameter of only 50 mm. At the same time, the new winding technology enables a very short motor length with a very large hollow shaft of 28 mm.
maxon also presents another innovation in the area of BLDC motors: the ECX flat product family. These external rotor motors can be configured online and are optimised for maximum performance, thanks to the special winding technology, as well as segmented magnets. The ratio of torque to weight and size is ideal for use in UAVs and robotics applications. The BLDC motors are thus perfectly tailored to compact drive solutions, which need a high torque. In addition, all variants will also be available with integrated encoders or with integrated speed controllers as a complete drive system.
Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter
Motion Control & Drives
With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter ...
Read more...Ammonia as energy
Motion Control & Drives
A New York startup, Amogy says it has successfully demonstrated the world’s first ammonia-powered tractor. The ammonia-to-energy system was incorporated into a standard, medium-sized John Deere tractor. ...
Read more...Efficient spillage solutions
Motion Control & Drives
OST-Africa’s range of materials handling, screen and transmission products includes an efficient spillage solution, designed to prevent production losses during materials handling in diverse sectors.
...
Read more...Modular drives for power generation SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
To best meet urgent local needs and harsh conditions with massively improved lead times, SEW-EURODRIVE is on a mission to localise its modular drive concept for a variety of industrial drive applications. ...
Read more...ATRO – the modular industrial robot system Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
The new ATRO (automation technology for robotics) system from Beckhoff is a modular industrial robot system that can be used to assemble the optimal robot structures for different applications on an individual and flexible basis.
Read more...IP67 PLCs control autonomous conveyor modules Turck Banner
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Self-driven, electric eCarts from the Krups Group optimise the assembly and testing track in the battery pack production of German car manufacturers.