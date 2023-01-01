Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

New dynamism for robotic drives

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. The DT50 is the precursor to a new product family developed specifically for dynamic movements. The brushless motor with its frameless concept can be easily integrated into a wide range of applications by design engineers. It comes into its own in applications where speed can change in an instant, such as in collaborative robots or exoskeletons. When installed, the EC frameless DT50 effortlessly reaches a nominal torque of over 500 mNm at a nominal speed of 4000 rpm. This is despite a stator with an outside diameter of only 50 mm. At the same time, the new winding technology enables a very short motor length with a very large hollow shaft of 28 mm.

maxon also presents another innovation in the area of BLDC motors: the ECX flat product family. These external rotor motors can be configured online and are optimised for maximum performance, thanks to the special winding technology, as well as segmented magnets. The ratio of torque to weight and size is ideal for use in UAVs and robotics applications. The BLDC motors are thus perfectly tailored to compact drive solutions, which need a high torque. In addition, all variants will also be available with integrated encoders or with integrated speed controllers as a complete drive system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 468 2722/4127
Fax: 086 509 6714
Email: [email protected]
www: www.dnhtrade.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about DNH Tradeserve


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Brake takes the heat on aluminium smelter
Motion Control & Drives
With superheated molten metal moving through the facility, aluminium smelters need equipment that operates at the highest level of reliability. To ensure that the hoist installed on its aluminium smelter ...

Read more...
Eliminating resonance in stepper motor applications
Motion Control & Drives
Engineers are increasingly turning to stepper motors for a simple and cost-effective positioning solution. However, due to the design of these motors and the way they are driven, there is an inherent ...

Read more...
Ammonia as energy
Motion Control & Drives
A New York startup, Amogy says it has successfully demonstrated the world’s first ammonia-powered tractor. The ammonia-to-energy system was incorporated into a standard, medium-sized John Deere tractor. ...

Read more...
Efficient spillage solutions
Motion Control & Drives
OST-Africa’s range of materials handling, screen and transmission products includes an efficient spillage solution, designed to prevent production losses during materials handling in diverse sectors.  ...

Read more...
Modular drives for power generation
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
To best meet urgent local needs and harsh conditions with massively improved lead times, SEW-EURODRIVE is on a mission to localise its modular drive concept for a variety of industrial drive applications. ...

Read more...
PC-based control for film and paper converting machines
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Machine builder Azco from Fairfield, New Jersey, has showed how it is possible to combine machine modules for feeding, cutting and placing flexible materials, thereby minimising engineering effort. An ...

Read more...
ATRO – the modular industrial robot system
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
The new ATRO (automation technology for robotics) system from Beckhoff is a modular industrial robot system that can be used to assemble the optimal robot structures for different applications on an individual and flexible basis.

Read more...
BMG retains Danfoss DrivePro service partner status
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s 24-hour service to customers includes a package of technical services ranging from telephone assistance, to repairs, to on-site support.

Read more...
IP67 PLCs control autonomous conveyor modules
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Self-driven, electric eCarts from the Krups Group optimise the assembly and testing track in the battery pack production of German car manufacturers.

Read more...
MV motors can deliver reliability and better total cost
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
Where electric motors are employed in critical applications, any underperformance or failure can cost owners dearly in downtime. This is where MV electric motors can help mitigate operational risk.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved