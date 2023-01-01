New dynamism for robotic drives

January 2023 Motion Control & Drives

Innovative motor concepts are the answer to growing market requirements for dynamic response, compactness and power density. With the EC frameless DT, maxon presents a solution that really packs a punch. The DT50 is the precursor to a new product family developed specifically for dynamic movements. The brushless motor with its frameless concept can be easily integrated into a wide range of applications by design engineers. It comes into its own in applications where speed can change in an instant, such as in collaborative robots or exoskeletons. When installed, the EC frameless DT50 effortlessly reaches a nominal torque of over 500 mNm at a nominal speed of 4000 rpm. This is despite a stator with an outside diameter of only 50 mm. At the same time, the new winding technology enables a very short motor length with a very large hollow shaft of 28 mm.

maxon also presents another innovation in the area of BLDC motors: the ECX flat product family. These external rotor motors can be configured online and are optimised for maximum performance, thanks to the special winding technology, as well as segmented magnets. The ratio of torque to weight and size is ideal for use in UAVs and robotics applications. The BLDC motors are thus perfectly tailored to compact drive solutions, which need a high torque. In addition, all variants will also be available with integrated encoders or with integrated speed controllers as a complete drive system.

