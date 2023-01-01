New series of metric roller bearings

BMG’s bearings portfolio extends from precision miniature bearings used in machine tools and electronics applications to giant-size bearings that meet high demands in steel and mining. This range has been enriched with the addition of the new RN series, which was launched recently by Rexnord, leading global bearing manufacturers.

“What’s impressive about the new RN series, is not only are these the first metric-sized ISO unitised plummer block bearings available locally, but these bearings, with a two-piece outer race, are interchangeable with existing SN500 plummer blocks using 222**KK bearings;” explains product specialist, Gift Davhana. “For users this means high efficiency, optimum productivity, reduced downtime and a lower total cost of ownership.” The RN series has been designed for dependable performance and extended service life in harsh environments, with extreme contamination and elevated operating temperatures. Typical applications include elevators, screw conveyors, feeder breakers, roll crushers, conveyor pulleys and fans.

Although there is always pressure on price in the procurement of engineering components, BMG specialists advise customers to appreciate the value of the investment in quality branded products to reduce total cost of ownership. The RN series is shaft ready, with pre-assembled bearing units that eliminate the need to set clearance or add grease. The unitised solid one-piece housing enables effortless replacement of existing bearings. The Shurlok tapered adapter, for easy-on/easy-off shaft mounting, provides quick installation and removal of bearings, and delivers best in class shaft grip for maintenance-free performance. Added to this, concentricity is enhanced, which minimises vibration and extends service life. Auxiliary covers provide contamination protection in extreme conditions and also extend bearing life. This range has been designed to overcome problems associated with conventional bearings, including premature failure resulting from contamination, improper installation, heavy loading vibration and mismatches to specific application requirements. Difficult and time-consuming bearing removal and seal replacement are also common problems in the field. An advantage over conventional bearings to reduce contamination and extend the service life of bearings is a modular 2-piece outer ring design that facilitates effortless onsite seal changes in less than three minutes.

Notable features of the RN series include an industry-leading misalignment capability of 2°, standard dimensions for quick and easy drop-in replacement and field adjustable clearance to accommodate higher temperatures and higher speeds, for reduced maintenance intervals and longer bearing life. A steep roller contact angle also extends service life in high thrust load applications, like fans and blowers and vertical shaft or helical gear applications. Oversized rollers offer higher load ratings and a carburised inner ring allows flexing yet provides shock and fracture resistance.

Installing a solid housed Shurlok bearing is up to 80% faster than installing a traditional plummer block and unlike the conventional plummer block assembly with multiple components, the RN series unitised plummer block unit has no loose components.

The BMG team is committed to working closely with customers in all industries to investigate the source of bearing problems and to provide cost-efficient solutions for optimum productivity of machinery, extended service life of the system and minimal maintenance requirements.

