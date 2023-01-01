Editor's Choice
Cavity cartridges for lower pressure systems

January 2023 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Sun Hydraulics has launched the Sun Common (SC) cavity cartridge valves. Joining the broad range of existing Sun Hydraulics cartridge valves, these new cavity cartridges are optimised for lower pressure systems. These valves boast a common SAE style cavity, which is compliant with SAE cavity standard ISO 17209:2013. There are several great options that will allow you to engineer optimised, interchangeable solutions and enhance the functionality of your demanding applications.

Common solutions for your unique applications

Sun Common cavity cartridges are versatile and offer cross compatibility with many valves and manifolds within the industry, making them an excellent choice for an array of applications. As a bonus, they can be effortlessly implemented into Sun’s QuickDesign solutions. Built with the quality and reliability you are used to from Sun Hydraulics, these cavity valves will put the power to engineer optimised solutions for a broad range of hydraulic applications in the palm of your hands.

Creatively designed for high reliability, the DNUC and DNTC are direct-acting, solenoid-operated, four-way, three-position spool valves that are spring centred to the neutral position. The DNUC is rated to 250 bar and features nominal flow ratings up to 28 l/min, as well as four spool configurations. This valve can be installed into an SC-10-04 cavity and utilised with the 779 Series coils. Best incorporated in applications such as outrigger controls, scissor lifts, municipal trucks and aerial work platforms, the DNUC offers highly compact cartridge solutions. In contrast, the DNTC is compatible with the 769 Series coils and designed to fit into an SC-08-04 cavity. Rated to 210 bar, the nominal flow rating of the DNTC is 11 l/min, making this valve ideal for smaller actuators or pilot circuits.

Solenoid-operated and direct acting, the DNUT is a four-way, two-position balanced spool directional valve that requires no minimum hydraulic pressure for its optimal functionality. Rated to a maximum operating pressure of 210 bar, the DNUT features a 30 l/min capacity and caters for an SC-10-04 cavity. This valve is compatible with the 780 Series coils and can be utilised in applications such as tractors and bulldozers, as well as a wide variety of applications requiring pilot control.

The DMUT and DMUQ are solenoid-operated, three-way, two-position balanced spool directional valves. No minimum hydraulic pressure is required for optimal functionality of these cartridges. Both valves can be installed into SC-10-03 cavities, and they are equally compatible with the 780 Series coils. The maximum operating pressure for the DMUT is 210 bar, and the capacity is 28 l/min. In juxtaposition, the DMUQ maximum operating pressure is rated to 110 bar, and its capacity is 28 l/min. Industrial pilot machinery, bulldozers and tractors are all best suited for the DMUT cartridge, while the DMUQ can functionally support the hydraulic control of pilot nozzle actuators for water spraying trucks or industrial pilot machinery.

The DLUT is a solenoid-operated, direct-acting, two-way, two-position balanced spool directional valve that is offered in an SC-10-02 cavity and a normally closed configuration. This bi-directional valve has a preferred flow path of 2 to 1. No minimum hydraulic pressure is required for the operation of the valve. The DLUT is compatible with the 780 Series coils. The valve offers great functionality and can serve as an optimal solution for sweepers or other industrial hydraulic machines with maximum pressures less than 210 bar.

The Sun common cavity shuttle valve, CSTT, works with the connection of a single ball shuttle, which permits the higher of two work ports to the signal or common port. The single ball allows for the decay of the pressure signal when both load ports fall to a lower pressure. The signal is sensed at port 2, and all ports are rated to a maximum operating pressure of 210 bar. Installed in SC-08-03 cavities, this SC shuttle valve is best suited to the necessities of load sense systems and features hardened steel balls and seats for superb wear characteristics and contamination tolerance.

The CXUT is a free-flow, nose-to-side check valve that functionally provides a 5 drops/min load holding leakage rating. These two-port check valves allow free flow from the inlet (port 1) to the outlet (port 2) and block flow in the opposite direction. With a maximum operating pressure of 210 bar, the CXUT also features a nominal flow rating of 60 l/min. This valve can be installed into an SC-10-02 cavity and features a low-profile design for compact cartridge solutions.

For more information contact Lance Tondolo, Axiom Hydraulics, +27 11 334 3068, [email protected], ww.axiom.org.za




