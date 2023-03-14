SAEEC energy awards
January 2023
Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe.
The SAEEC is pleased to announce that Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe is to be the guest speaker at the 2023 SAEEC annual general meeting, and the SAEEC 2022 Energy Awards and IEPA Special Awards – Upskilling Student Special Recognition Awards.
The SAEEC 2023 AGM will be held on 14 March 2023 from 14:00 to 17:00 at the Ebotse Golf and Country Estate in Rynfield, Benoni. Following on this will be the 2022 SAEEC Energy Awards and the IEPA Special Student Recognition Awards from 17:00 to 21:30. This will be an elegant affair. We have engaged CH2, an internationally acclaimed guitar duo, to entertain us for the evening.
Dr Mathe is a South African who is passionate about the development of Africa. He has an in-depth understanding of the various energy sources and technologies, their utilisation, and their benefits. He has more than 25 years of industrial and academic work experience, of which eight years has been spent at general manager executive level. He is currently a chief executive officer at the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) and is busy with the repositioning of SANEDI to play a crucial role in energy security.
Dr Mathe has obtained several qualifications over the years. He obtained his first National Diploma in Chemical Engineering at Technikon Natal in 1991. He then proceeded with a BSc Chemical Engineering at Howard University, USA in 1995, and carried on with a PhD in Chemical Engineering at UCT in 2001.He also earned an MBL at UNISA in 2001, and a Certificate in Corporate Governance in 2015. Before joining SANEDI, Dr Mathe worked as a general manager at Eskom in various roles, including general manager for research testing and development. He also acted in various other positions at a senior level.
Dr Mathe is registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) as a professional engineer. He is also a member of the South African Institute of Chemical Engineers (SAICHE), a member of the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), a Fellow member of the South African Academy of Engineering (SAAE), a council member of SAICHE, and a member of various academic institution advisory boards. He is a former council member of the Engineering Council, and a former Council for Built Environment (CBE) council member.
For more information contact SAEE, +27 82 342 6955, [email protected]
