Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Valmet to rebuild cooking, fibreline and evaporation plant

January 2023 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Valmet has been selected to rebuild the cooking, fibreline and evaporation plant of Andhra Paper’s Rajahmundry unit in India. The delivery is scheduled to take place in December 2023, and the startup is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

The order is included in Valmet’s order received in the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“With this investment, we will be able to improve our cost competitiveness and profitability as well as increase production at our Rajahmundry mill. In line with Andhra Paper’s commitment to sustainable development, the processes will be based on the best available technology and the use of state-of-the-art equipment, such as Valmet TwinRoll Press and Valmet Tube Evaporator with vent condenser,” says Andhra Paper vice president, Nageswara Gadde.

“Valmet’s excellent references and continuous drive for technical development convinced Andhra Paper that the solution proposed will help them meet their goals. The aim is to increase the pulp production while reducing the chemical and water consumption and the effluents,” says Valmet director, Varun Jain.

Valmet’s delivery includes the equipment and process rebuild for cooking, screening, oxygen stage, and a new DHT bleaching stage including TwinRoll wash press and services. For evaporation plant rebuild, Valmet will replace the competitor’s existing line with cutting-edge evaporation technology to enable high performance for evaporation and condensate treatment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 539 8640
Email: [email protected]
www: www.valmet.com
Articles: More information and articles about Valmet Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Cavity cartridges for lower pressure systems
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Sun Hydraulics has launched the Sun Common (SC) cavity cartridge valves. Joining the broad range of existing Sun Hydraulics cartridge valves, these new cavity cartridges are optimised for lower pressure ...

Read more...
Valmet to supply automation solution for paper mill
Valmet Automation PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The order includes Valmet’s distributed control system (Valmet DNA DCS/MCS), a Valmet IQ Quality Control System and a Valmet IQ Web Inspection System.

Read more...
Electric rod-style actuators
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Featuring three different screw technologies, Aventics Series SPRA rod-style electric actuators offer extensive versatility to better meet exacting application requirements.

Read more...
Emerson sells 3 millionth Fieldvue digital valve controller
Emerson Automation Solutions Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
To mark this significant milestone, Emerson highlighted the top seven reasons why process plant personnel specify, purchase, install and use Fisher instruments.

Read more...
Festo introduces Core Range ‘big five’ products
Festo South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo South Africa is giving its customers easy access to its big five Core Range products through its latest campaign.

Read more...
Laboratory diaphragm pumps in new design
Labotec Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Applications include rotary evaporation, degassing, filtration, SPE, fluid aspiration, gel drying, centrifugal concentration, vacuum ovens and more.

Read more...
Benefits of using an authorised agent for your water treatment needs
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
“It’s easy to end up with the wrong size of valve or something that doesn’t meet the requirements of your particular application.”

Read more...
Parker valves receive low-emissions certification
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Both Parker Hi-Pro ball valves and H-Series needle valves met the necessary criteria and now carry certification to ISO 15848-1 Class

Read more...
Parker needle valves and fittings receive EC-79 certification
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
A range of Parker Autoclave Engineers’ needle valves and fittings received certification for components and systems that are intended for installation on hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Read more...
New positioner for modern plant automation
Instruments 4 You Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The new GEMÜ 1441 cPos-X electro-pneumatic positioner is suitable for a multitude of control applications with widely varied tasks.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved