Valmet to rebuild cooking, fibreline and evaporation plant

January 2023 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

Valmet has been selected to rebuild the cooking, fibreline and evaporation plant of Andhra Paper’s Rajahmundry unit in India. The delivery is scheduled to take place in December 2023, and the startup is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

The order is included in Valmet’s order received in the fourth quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“With this investment, we will be able to improve our cost competitiveness and profitability as well as increase production at our Rajahmundry mill. In line with Andhra Paper’s commitment to sustainable development, the processes will be based on the best available technology and the use of state-of-the-art equipment, such as Valmet TwinRoll Press and Valmet Tube Evaporator with vent condenser,” says Andhra Paper vice president, Nageswara Gadde.

“Valmet’s excellent references and continuous drive for technical development convinced Andhra Paper that the solution proposed will help them meet their goals. The aim is to increase the pulp production while reducing the chemical and water consumption and the effluents,” says Valmet director, Varun Jain.

Valmet’s delivery includes the equipment and process rebuild for cooking, screening, oxygen stage, and a new DHT bleaching stage including TwinRoll wash press and services. For evaporation plant rebuild, Valmet will replace the competitor’s existing line with cutting-edge evaporation technology to enable high performance for evaporation and condensate treatment.

