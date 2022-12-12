ATRO – the modular industrial robot system

The new ATRO (automation technology for robotics) system from Beckhoff is a modular industrial robot system that can be used to assemble the optimal robot structures for different applications on an individual and flexible basis. Standardised motor modules with integrated drive functionality, together with link modules in various designs and lengths, enable almost limitless combinations of mechanics. The complete integration of the control into the TwinCAT control platform offers direct access to a wide range of automation functions.

An advantage is that all components are fully networked with each other. This results in precise time synchronisation, eliminating the need for complex configurations. The time and effort required for commissioning the robot is significantly reduced, allowing initial movements to take place in just a few minutes.

The ATRO modular robotics system offers a direct integration into the Beckhoff system solution which allows machine builders to offer fit-for-production machines complete with fully integrated robotics and its own kinematics. Any robot solution can be adapted precisely to the task at hand with any number of axes and is freely scalable, modifiable, and expandable.

All modules feature an internal media feed for data, power, and fluids (vacuum, air, and water). These are made available via the ATRO interface at the end effector. This means that a wide variety of tools, such as mechanical, pneumatic, or electric grippers, can be integrated with ease.

Another major advantage is that all media feeds are routed internally. This allows unlimited movement and ultimately preserves the endless rotation of the axes and the tool. This allows for much greater freedom in movement and programming of the robot arms.

By using the ATRO modular plug-and-play robotics system, machine builders and users have the opportunity to implement fully integrated automation solutions easily and quickly.

