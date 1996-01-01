Quality counts at WearCheck

January 2023 News



Prinda Narasi.

November was World Quality Month – an annual celebration embraced by WearCheck with open arms, as it reinforces the condition monitoring company’s fundamental goal of providing services of world-class quality.

WearCheck’s quality administrator, Prinda Narasi, is behind the company’s ongoing commitment to achieving and upholding major quality goals. “At WearCheck, we take continuous quality improvement (CQI) very seriously,” she says. “Our services are regularly audited by a range of agencies, including SANS (South African National Standards) and the SABS (South African Bureau of Standards).

“WearCheck is currently the only company on the African continent that has earned multiple quality confirmation certificates, which include ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification, and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. These are audited regularly, and the company has never failed to have an accreditation or certification renewed.”

Peace of mind

“We are proud of our relentless dedication to top quality service – it gives our customers peace of mind, knowing that the laboratory results and analytics provided by WearCheck are scientifically accurate and would be replicated identically in any certified laboratory, anywhere in the world,” Narasi adds.

ISO 14001 recognises international standards implemented by companies to manage their environmental responsibilities, which is very important to WearCheck and in line with the company’s earth-friendly work ethics. WearCheck was first awarded ISO 14001 certification in January 2005.

ISO 9001 was first awarded in 1996, and recognises the integrated design, development and provision of condition monitoring services to international standards.

ISO/IEC 17025 is the international standard that sets out the general requirements for the competent, impartial and consistent operation of laboratories. WearCheck first earned this accreditation in 2012 for its laboratory, and Set Point Water Laboratories, a division of WearCheck, has also earned this certification.

Benefits for WearCheck customers

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is recognised worldwide. Some customers insist on using only certified companies because they know their management systems are continually assessed and improved.

Further advantages include improved quality and service, delivery on time, ‘right the first time’ approach, minimised incidence of mistakes, improved reporting and communications, better quality products and services, more reliable production scheduling and delivery, and the fact that standards are maintained through annual assessments.

The ISO system promotes an efficient management process and is a mandatory prerequisite to tender for some public sector work. Coupled with the positive message that certification presents to both customers and staff, the system also reduces costs by highlighting time-saving procedures.

Credit(s)

Wearcheck Africa





