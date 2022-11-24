Parker hosts annual distributor conference

January 2023 News

Parker Hannifin hosted its annual Parker South Africa Distributor Conference on 23 and 24 November 2022 at the beautiful Kievitz Kroon Wine Estate in Pretoria. The theme of this year’s conference – Re-Connect, Communicate and Celebrate – signals the company’s commitment to fostering new growth opportunities and offering the utmost levels of technical and marketing support in partnership with its distributors.

The aim was to bring Parker and key distributor partners together to discuss updates within the national and global distribution network, such as future growth goals, ongoing market opportunities and resolving mutual challenges. In addition to strengthening the relationships within the distributor network, Parker will also focus on strengthening the channel-to-market strategies, further growing system integrations networks and the expansion of retail operations, aftermarket and value-added services.

Barry Mackay, regional general manager of Parker Hannifin Sales Company South Africa, said, “the annual distributor conference is a fantastic opportunity for Parker and key partners to network with each other by discussing our future objectives and present challenges across a variety of different markets. It is a valuable networking session for us all. There is nothing more important than open, two-way communication with our distributor partners about their needs and the needs of their customers – including distributors from the recent Baldwin acquisition.”

Parker also welcomed several new distributors to their very first Parker distributor conference. The new additions came with the recent Balwin acquisition. The conference attendees enjoyed a tour of the Cullinan Diamond Mine on the first day of the conference – a fitting excursion and a great opportunity to come close to one of the major industries serviced regularly by Parker.

For more information contact Lisa de Beer, Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, [email protected], www.parker.com/za

Credit(s)

Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa





