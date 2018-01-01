Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Ablution facilities installed at seven KZN and Eastern Cape schools

January 2023 News


Arveen Ramdhani.

Educators and learners at seven schools in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape now have access to improved ablution facilities, thanks to the efforts of Toyota Material Handling, a division of CFAO Equipment South Africa, in collaboration with the Department of Education and EnviroSan Sanitation Solutions.

This came about following research by the Department of Education which suggests that as many as 3898 schools in South Africa, mainly in rural areas, still use pit latrines, which can place users at risk of contracting life-threatening infections and viruses, amongst other risks.

Arveen Ramdhani, head of human capital at CFAO Equipment South Africa, says that by replacing pit latrines with proper toilet facilities at the schools, the company provides a safer and more hygienic environment for educators and children: “The initiative promotes greater human dignity and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for access to water and sanitation for all.”

Toyota Material Handling believes that learners require access to clean and safe water, as well as properly functioning ablution facilities, to reach their full potential. “With the assistance of local casual labourers, each school was fitted with new toilets, including the addition of Jojo tanks,” adds Ramdhani. Each tank can facilitate 25 000 hand washes before requiring a water top-up. The tanks were installed as a backup for the schools to address possible water shortages.

Furthermore, Toyota Material Handling has ensured that each facility is well maintained by signing a service agreement with the Department of Education, whereby a dedicated caretaker has been appointed to oversee all maintenance activities. “We take pleasure in putting others first to allow them to perform to the best of their abilities. As a business, our diversity and agility allow us to tackle any challenges that arise, including implementing solutions that will better the lives of learners who could potentially be our leaders of tomorrow.

“Since 2018, we have provided six schools – four in the Eastern Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal – with proper sanitation infrastructure, and are in the process of duplicating these endeavours at another school in KZN in the coming year. Collectively, more than 1500 students and teachers have been positively impacted by these projects.

“Our sponsorship of sanitation facilities to schools in need is not a once-off activity, but part of our mandate to give back to the communities we operate in, creating entrepreneurial opportunities in the construction of the facilities, and ensuring that the activities we initiate are meaningful and sustainable,” concludes Ramdhani.

For more information contact CFAO Equipment South Africa, +27 11 395 0600, [email protected], www.cfaoequipment.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Collaborative work on underwater robot shortlisted for award
News
An innovative collaborative project which will see the development of a world-first underwater robot to repair a damaged ship’s hull while still in transit has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Read more...
Disruptive technologies to deal with disruption
RS Components SA Editor's Choice News
COVID-19 has accelerated the need for, and the move towards, increased digitalisation across industry. RS Components outlines some of the solutions and trends to look out for.

Read more...
Siemens and Eplan enter strategic partnership
EPLAN Software & Services News
The terms of the agreement will see Siemens’ Electrical Products business unit join the Eplan Partner Network as a strategic partner.

Read more...
Emerson chosen by global paint manufacturer
Emerson Automation Solutions News
A five-year framework agreement to implement automation software and technology will help Jotun increase throughput and quality, and reduce operating costs.

Read more...
EtherCAT takes off in space industry
News Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
“It helps us enormously that EtherCAT requires hardly any resources from the controller; neither computing power nor special hardware. This makes our space robotics much easier to integrate into other systems.”

Read more...
SMC recognised among world’s best employers
SMC Corporation South Africa News
Forbes magazine’s rankings are the result of the most far-reaching and inclusive research conducted on employers on a global scale.

Read more...
Parker hosts annual distributor conference
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa News
The theme of this year’s conference – Re-Connect, Communicate and Celebrate – signals the company’s commitment to fostering growth and offering the utmost levels of support.

Read more...
Quality counts at WearCheck
Wearcheck Africa News
WearCheck’s quality administrator, Prinda Narasi, is behind the company’s ongoing commitment to achieving and upholding major quality goals.

Read more...
Eskom power generation stats paint bleakest picture to date
News
CSIR releases statistics on power generation in South Africa for the first half of 2022 and load shedding data for the first three quarters.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved