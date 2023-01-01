Robust and reliable level monitor

The Jumo Zelos capacitive level detector identifies the level of liquids and solids, and can also be used in pressurised tanks and pipes. In an industrial environment, it proves its worth in applications requiring overflow and dry-running protection, or for media detection.

Zelos C01 LS can be used with temperatures of -40°C and 200°C. With its auto-calibration feature, point level measurement is detected reliably and with long-term stability. In addition, after configuration, the two switching outputs can automatically distinguish safely between the measuring medium and cleaning media or foam. Even adhesions do not present a problem for this reliable sensor.

The product design contributes to miniaturisation in sensor technology so that compact systems can be implemented. Mounting is easily achieved with a standard torque wrench. Since the seal to the medium goes through the sensor tip, no separate seal is required, so the possibility of a mix-up is avoided.

Short circuit and reverse polarity protection provides additional safety for the Zelos. An antivalent electrical circuit enables the detection of line faults such as a cable break. A firmware update profile allows the sensor to be updated while installed so that plant downtime is minimised. PNP, NPN, push-pull and IO-Link are available as output signals. A 360° illuminated status display enables easy recognition of the sensor status according to NAMUR and VDl/VDE.

The level detector has protection types IP67/IP69, and all parts in contact with the medium are made of PEEK. The device is available with extensive approvals for applications in the food industry, railroad technology and shipbuilding. In addition, the requirements according to intrinsically safe explosion protection, the Water Resources Act (WHG), and electrical safety according to UL are met.

The Jumo Zelos monitors containers, protects pumps from running dry, or controls valves, PLC inputs and warning signals. Typical applications include storage tanks for solid and liquid food, water and wastewater, and sand or granules. Media recognition is automatic and can be specifically taught with and without software if required.

