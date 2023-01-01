Surface-mounted thermostat for maximum reliability

The Jumo exTherm S200 surface-mounted thermostat has SIL 2 approval according to DIN EN 61508 and complements the extensive Jumo portfolio in the field of safety technology. It is available as a temperature monitor, safety temperature monitor and safety temperature limiter. The Ex i version can be used directly in Zones 1 or 21. Additional thermowells allow use in Zone 0.
The product is available as a single or double thermostat with capillary or rigid thermowell, and the electrical switching element is a microswitch. This device operates according to the principle of pressure change in a closed system. The control ranges are between -20°C and +500°C.
Its standard industrial housing and the use of terminal blocks allows the Jumo exTherm S200 to be easily mounted, and safely connected. The so-called NAMUR circuit (resistance with 10 kΩ and 1 Ω) is already installed. Due to the robust design, operation at ambient temperatures from -40°C to +75°C is possible; separate weather protection or similar protective measures are usually not necessary. The surface-mounted thermostat has IP54 protection, while IP65 is also available as an option.
With the minimal approval effort for the user and simple implementation in thermal processes, a wide range of applications are possible for the Jumo exTherm S200. Examples include the manufacturing of industrial boilers, tempering equipment, distillation plants or district heat transfer stations.
