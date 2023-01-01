Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Temperature Measurement
Surface-mounted thermostat for maximum reliability

January 2023 Temperature Measurement

The Jumo exTherm S200 surface-mounted thermostat has SIL 2 approval according to DIN EN 61508 and complements the extensive Jumo portfolio in the field of safety technology. It is available as a temperature monitor, safety temperature monitor and safety temperature limiter. The Ex i version can be used directly in Zones 1 or 21. Additional thermowells allow use in Zone 0.

The product is available as a single or double thermostat with capillary or rigid thermowell, and the electrical switching element is a microswitch. This device operates according to the principle of pressure change in a closed system. The control ranges are between -20°C and +500°C.

Its standard industrial housing and the use of terminal blocks allows the Jumo exTherm S200 to be easily mounted, and safely connected. The so-called NAMUR circuit (resistance with 10 kΩ and 1 Ω) is already installed. Due to the robust design, operation at ambient temperatures from -40°C to +75°C is possible; separate weather protection or similar protective measures are usually not necessary. The surface-mounted thermostat has IP54 protection, while IP65 is also available as an option.

With the minimal approval effort for the user and simple implementation in thermal processes, a wide range of applications are possible for the Jumo exTherm S200. Examples include the manufacturing of industrial boilers, tempering equipment, distillation plants or district heat transfer stations.

For more information contact ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, [email protected], www.asstech.co.za


